Urban Almanac: April 2022

Average temps today: high 58º, low 38º. Sunrise: 7:10am. Sunset: 7:53pm. NEW MOON: 12:24am. Today begins National Poetry Month. Poet Andrew McMillan writes, “Poems are not riddles that need solving. Some poems will speak to you very plainly. Some poems will simply move you through their language. Some poems will baffle you but, like an intriguing stranger, you’ll want to step closer to them. Poems aren’t a problem to be wrestled with – mostly poems are showing you one small thing as a way of talking about something bigger. Poems aren’t a broken pane of glass that you need to painstakingly reassemble. They’re a window, asking you to look out, trying to show you something.” Find a book of poems around the house (surely there must be one, or ask a neighbor) and give it a read