Urban Almanac: May 2022

Thinking of using weed barrier fabric in your garden? Don’t do it. Among other ills, it kills your soil, writes Jordan Valley Water Conservation District’s Conservation Park lead horticulturist Mike Lorenc. “Worms and other microorganisms break down and incorporate organic matter into the soil, their tunnels aerate the soil and cause aggregates to form, which helps with water penetration into the soil. [But] the fabric prevents organic matter from getting into the soil, which makes it unlivable for those worms and beneficial microorganisms. Without that activity the soil becomes barren, compacted and dry. In other words: dead. The lack of aeration makes the ground compacted which forces roots to stay on the surface, making them less resilient to drought. The compacted soil becomes dry because water runs off the surface instead of penetrating the earth and allowing plants to take it up.” https://conservationgardenpark.org/blog/354/why-weed-barrier-fabric-is-a-weed