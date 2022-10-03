Urban Almanac: October 2022

1 Sunrise: 7:24am. Sunset: 7:09pm. Temps: 51º-66.º If you don’t have a garden journal, start one now and you’ll be in good shape come next spring. One garden writer finds three-ring binders work especially well, for you can insert graph paper, calendar pages, pockets and clear sleeves. Some things you could record/save:
- Photos, receipts and seed packets
- Sketches of your garden layout from season to season, indicating existing trees, shrubs, pathways and buildings
- Notes on plants that grew well; include location and their bloom or fruiting time
- Notes on plants that did not grow well; what may have gone wrong?
- Daily, weekly and monthly observations on growth and weather
- Dates when you divide your perennials
- What kind of mulch you used, including quantity purchased, cost and from where
- Seeds saved and collected this fall
- Plants you’d like to try, along with their growing requirements. (You might want to roam your neighborhood for plants that appeal to you, noting their light requirement and mature dimensions. If you don’t know what they are, ask —gardeners generally love to talk to other gardeners. Or download the “Picture This” app.)
- If you grow from seed next spring, you can add dates sowed, germination rates, and when plants went outside as well as where (or from whom) you got the seeds. https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/garden-how-to/projects/garden-journal-tips.htm
2 Get a jump-start! National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWrMo) began in 1999 in the San Francisco Bay Area, where 21 writers were challenged to write first drafts of a novel in the month of November. In November 2021, 427,653 writers participated, including 90,561 students and educators in the Young Writers Program. Sign up now for their NaNo Prep 101 program and get resources for honing your idea, developing plot and characters, arranging your life to make time for writing and more, so you can hit the ground writing on November 1. Both groups are free. https://nanowrimo.org/nano-prep-101
3 Yom Kippur, also known as Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. It begins at sundown and concludes tomorrow at nightfall — a time of prayer and fasting which begins and ends with a ritual meal. Its origin: Forty days after Moses came down from Mount Sinai and gave the Torah to the Israelites, he found them worshipping a golden calf, aka a false god. Moses returned to the mountain seeking God’s divine forgiveness for the distractibility of these fickle followers. God did. Today is a celebration of that indestructible relationship between God and His people.
4 A low-tech, riparian stream restoration practice called beaver dam mimicry can help watersheds adapt to climate change, say the folks at Sageland Cooperative (formerly Wild Utah Project). “These human-constructed beaver dams raise water tables, increase water retention in ponds, and encourage the release of water over longer dry periods. This improves water quality, conserves biodiversity and habitat, provides recreation opportunities, absorbs floodwaters, and aids wildfire habitat recovery.” Make like a busy beaver and volunteer for projects this month in Herriman, Coalville and Draper. No experience necessary. https://sagelandcollaborative.org/stream-and-riparian-restoration
5 Want to garden but don’t have the space? Apply for a Wasatch Community Gardens plot. WCG manages 18 community gardens across the Salt Lake Valley. New spots occasionally open up. https://wasatchgardens.org/community-gardens/join-a-garden
6 Last Sunday night, October 2-3, an estimated 43,600 birds made their way south through Salt Lake County, peaking at 11pm with 11,500 birds. Migration began in August and continues into November. Keep track of numbers and see who’s migrating at the Cornell Ornithology Lab’s BirdCast site. https://dashboard.birdcast.info/region/US-UT-035
7 Fresh Utah-grown apples are abundant at the farmers market over the next few months. A half-bushel (about 21 lbs.) will give you enough to make eight apple pies OR eight to 10 qts. of applesauce. All go well paired with a salty hard cheese such as Manchego, asiago, Comte, Cotija, Emmental, Gruyere, Parmesan and Pecorino Romano.
8 More for the birds: Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by attending tonight’s free Zoom webinar, “The Sounds of Nocturnal Migration.” Learn why birds migrate at night, how light pollution threatens them, and what you can do to help minimize those threats. 6-7:30pm. Presented by Audubon Rockies, https://act.audubon.org/a/sounds-nocturnal-migration
9 Full Moon, 2:54 pm. Blogger Amanda Brethauer offers these and more journal prompts for writing in the time of the Full Hunter Moon:
- What do you know about your ancestors, heritage, and family tree? What/who would you like to learn more about?
- What lessons do you think your ancestors would want you to have learned?
- Imagine you’re in the last stages of your life. What memories do you hope to have? What values and stories do you hope are told about you when you’re gone?
- https://www.thepeculiarbrunette.com/octobers-blood-or-harvest-full-moon-meaning-and-how-to-celebrate/
10 Columbus Day (federal holiday) and Indigenous Peoples Day (“observed” in 30 states including Utah). Columbus Day has become controversial because, among Indigenous people, the explorer’s arrival led to the forceful taking of land and set the stage for widespread death and loss of Indigenous ways of life https://www.zinnedproject.org/materials/lies-my-teacher-told-me-about-christopher-columbus/. One of my all-time favorite CATALYST articles catalogues the multitude of gifts given to us by Indigenous people: https://catalystmagazine.net/thoughts-for-columbus-day/
11 Pumpkin seeds are packed full of nutrients, particularly minerals. When you carve your pumpkin and scoop out the seeds, don’t through them away — instead, eat them. The internet is full of recipes. Here’s one: https://www.verywellfit.com/how-to-toast-pumpkin-seeds-2242386
12 It’s common knowledge among gardeners that fall is a great time to plant perennials and shrubs, but do you know why? According to High Country Gardens, the Utah-based pioneer in sustainable gardening for the southwest, 80% of a plant’s root growth occurs in the late summer and fall, continuing more slowly until the soil freezes. This early root growth increases the number of nutrients the plant can store over the winter. And because they suffer less transplant shock than spring plantings, spring growth is rapid. “With a more established root system, fall-planted trees, shrubs and perennials are much better able to handle the harsh, drying winds of spring and the withering heat of summer.” Lots of practical and interesting information on their website. https://www.highcountrygardens.com/
13 Become a citizen scientist helping the Utah Museum of Natural History learn more about fox squirrels, those large reddish-brown critters that have made Salt Lake City their new home in the last decade. (I saw nine of them at once, chasing each other, in my downtown SLC back yard!) https://nhmu.utah.edu/citizen-science/utah-fox-squirrels/survey
14 Colorado Ayurvedic physician John Douillard advises those over age 60 to shift their daily protein intake from 1 gram of protein for every kilogram of body weight per day to 1.3 grams (a 30% increase). High-protein foods like nuts, cheese and red meat are required to support health and longevity in older adults — a finding that is well-supported both scientifically and in Ayurveda, he writes. https://lifespa.com/ayurvedic-lifestyle/seasonal-living/do-you-need-more-protein-as-you-age/
15 National Mushroom Day. Celebrate by cooking up some and watching (or rewatching) the captivating documentary “Fantastic Fungi” (available on Netflix, Prime, Vudu or Apple TV). https://fantasticfungi.com/
16 Dung beetles (Dichotomius, a genus of the scarab beetle) are found worldwide, including Utah. They create an active ecosystem and reduce greenhouse gasses by recycling other animals’ dung: They roll it into balls before eating it, feeding it to their young, and making their homes in it. It’s also been proven that they navigate by the moon and, in its absence, the Milky Way. However, “dung beetles are among of the most threatened terrestrial animal species,” according to research published by the Journal “Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry.” A main threat comes from veterinary medical products that accumulate in the dung. Here’s an interesting podcast on the critters (jump to 7:55min.): https://www.sciencefocus.com/nature/instant-genius-podcast-dung-beetles-with-sally-ann-spence/
17 So you’ve installed LED light bulbs and use a programmable thermostat. What’s next for energy efficiency? If you need to install or replace an a/c unit, consider a heat pump instead. Besides doing the same work as an a/c in the summer, they provide heat in the cool months. About three times as efficient as a gas furnace, they go a long way to reducing a building’s carbon footprint. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act also provides a 30% federal tax credit. Check out the numbers: https://energyefficiencyday.org/energy-efficiency-day-in-2022-all-about-the-heat-pump/
18 How much laundry detergent do you really need? One and one-half ounces is sufficient for the average load, according to Consumer Reports, which advises using a shot glass. Shot glasses generally hold 1.25 oz. to 1.5 oz. Double that for larger loads or very soiled clothing. Most modern-day detergents are concentrated. Using the correct amount will keep excess detergent from being dispersed into our water systems and causing water pollution. https://www.consumerreports.org/home-garden/cleaning/smarter-youre-probably-using-way-too-much-detergent
19 Because they contain varying amounts of water, no two opals (October’s birthstone) look the same. Individual stones also change over time, as the water evaporates and stress cracks form. Want to hunt (and find) opals in Utah? Check out https://howtofindrocks.com/rockhounding-in-utah
20 Poison ivy remains poisonous throughout its entire growth cycle and in all seasons, including winter. Seen along the Bonneville Shoreline Trail and in shaded canyons near water, it masquerades as a vine but usually appears as a shrub in Utah. The poison can remain active on shoes and clothing for six months. Wear socks and long pants when you hike, and if your clothes are exposed, follow this protocol for cleaning. (Dogs may be carriers, too, so let’s all stay on the paths!) https://www.thespruce.com/wash-poison-ivy-exposed-clothes-2146922
21 Reptile Awareness Day. A reptile is a vertebrate animal (has a backbone) with dry, scaly skin. It breathes air and typically lays soft-shelled eggs on land. They are cold-blooded (also known as ectothermic) — that is, they regulate their body temperature by lying in the sun to warm up and moving into the shade to cool down. Snakes, lizards, crocodiles, turtles and tortoises are reptiles. Utah is home to three species of turtles, 11 species of snakes and a whopping 21 species of lizards.
22 Diwali (continues through October 27), the Indian Festival of Lights, celebrates the Indian New Year, Thanksgiving, and Return of Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. Diwali officially occurs on the darkest day of the lunar month (the new Moon); both are considered auspicious times for new beginnings,. The Salt Lake Krishna Temple celebrates with dance, food, fireworks, kirtan and Hindu rituals tonight, 6-8:30pm. 965 E 3370 S.
23 Fleece, cozy and durable as it is, is typically made with polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or other synthetic fibers. Launder fleece clothing no more often than necessary, as the plastic fibers can get into the water stream. More on micro plastics: https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/blog/reduce-laundry-microfiber-pollution/
24 With cold weather soon upon us, here are some auto fuel-economy reminders from Consumer Reports:
• Don’t let the gas tank dip below half-full; fuel shortages due to a lack of delivery drivers, or inclement weather, are less likely to be a problem.
• Avoid speeding up and heavy breaking where not needed. Drive smoothly and anticipate the traffic.
• Use good-quality gas. Consumer Reports recommends Top Tier gas, but if you have a car built for Tier 3 gas (2017 and newer) that’s the way to go, in terms of air quality. Top Tier is good for your car. Tier 3 gas is great for the environment, reducing sulfur pollutants, exhaust emissions of NOx and other ozone-forming emissions by about 80%. Besides, it is produced right here in the Salt Lake Valley. See this 2020 article about Tier 3 gas by Ashley Miller in CATALYST: https://catalystmagazine.net/tier-3-fuels-are-here-at-last/
• Check your tire pressure. Tires lose about 1 psi a month. Having tires with lower pressure than what is recommended on your doorjamb sticker can affect performance, tire longevity and fuel economy.
https://www.consumerreports.org/fuel-economy-efficiency/10-tips-to-get-the-most-out-of-a-tank-of-gas
25 New Moon, 4:48 am. Metaphysically speaking, new moons are a good time to set intentions and begin new projects. Want some guidance? Visit https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-moon-rituals
26 Give your trees and new plantings a good watering. Then it’s time to blow out and shut off the sprinkler system, drain and store hoses and cover hose bibbs.
27 National Black Cat Day. Due to their supposed association with the ill-fated witches of 17th century America, these animals were once considered a sign of bad luck. According to several animal-advocacy groups and adoption agencies, black cats experience lower rates of adoption and higher rates of euthanization relative to other cat colors. It’s time to subvert these trends and demonstrate appreciation for an animal that could itself use a little luck. https://nationaltoday.com/national-black-cat-day
28 Heather Dove, president of Great Salt Lake Audubon, recently shared this article: How Bird Collecting Evolved into Bird-Watching. “Here in Utah there was an interesting twist on how collecting evolved into watching,” she adds. “In the late 1800s in northern Utah, the rage was to collect bird eggs. Gradually people realized that watching birds rather than (destructively) collecting their eggs was far more interesting. This eventually led to the establishment in 1912 of the first Audubon chapter in Utah, which is now known as Great Salt Lake Audubon. Over time, more chapters were created throughout the state. Currently there are five chapters: Bridgerland Audubon, Wasatch Audubon, Red Cliffs Audubon, Utah Lake Audubon and Great Salt Lake Audubon. https://greatsaltlakeaudubon.org/
29 For about 20 years I’ve had the same potted geraniums. I set them outside when temps are stay consistently above 50º at night and bring them inside in fall before we’ve had a prolonged frost. I cut them back, add some new soil (usually mixed with worm castings), place them in a window with western exposure and reduce watering. They bloom practically all winter.
—-
What are your most memorable costumes — yours and others? My favorite is when my friend Kate, a free-spirited flower child if there ever was one, went as Pippi Longstocking to a party where she met a fellow dressed as a devil. They had a splendid evening which was followed by a date — when she discovered that he, sans horns and tail, was quite the buttoned-down bank vice-president and he discovered that, indeed, she was a flower sprite. Hilarious for friends who observed; no second date was had.
31 Sunrise: 7:56am. Sunset: 6:24pm. Temps: 34º-52º. Alternative to dressing up as your alter-ego and engaging in bootastic activities tonight: Celebrate the Celtic pagan version of Halloween, called Samhain, by making an ancestors altar: Gather photographs, heirlooms and other mementos of deceased family, friends and pets. Arrange them on a table or shelf along with a few votive candles. Light the candles in their memory; while you do so, speak their names out loud, expressing well wishes and thanking them for being part of your life or lineage. Sit quietly and pay attention to what you experience. Note any messages you receive in your journal. https://www.gaia.com/article/modern-paganism-13-rituals-celebrate-samhain