Urban Almanac: February 2022

Visualize positive outcomes: Neuroscientist and author Wendy Suzuki (Good Anxiety: Harnessing the Power of the Most Misunderstood Emotion) says the most powerful way to combat anxiety is to work on building resilience and mental strength. She recommends this interesting exercise: At the beginning or at the end of each day, think through the uncertain situations currently in your life, both big and small. For each one, visualize the most optimistic and amazing outcome — not just the “okay” outcome, but the best possible one you could imagine. The idea is to build the muscle of expecting the positive outcome. This may even inspire ideas for creating better outcomes. https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/31/do-these-exercises-every-day-to-build-resilience-and-mental-strength-says-neuroscientist.htm