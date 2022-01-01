Urban Almanac: January 2022

Birds need help in winter. It’s not too late to hang up a bird feeder. Ron Hellstern, Cache Valley Wildlife Association, offers this advice:

• Buy large birdfeeders so you don’t have to fill them so often. Wet seed can grow harmful bacteria, so use feeders with wide covers.

• Place feeders 10 feet away from dense cover to prevent sneak attacks from cats.

• Unless you live near a natural water source, place a pan of water near a feeder on warmer days. Or you could consider a heated bird bath to provide drinking water.

• Once birds find your feeders, they will rely on them for regular food supplies. If your feeders become empty, especially during ice storms or blizzards, birds will have a hard time finding natural food. If you take a trip, have a neighbor keep your feeders filled. More useful tips: https://wildaboututah.org/winter-bird-feeding/