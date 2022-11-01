Metaphors for November 2022

Osho Zen Tarot: Suppression, Transformation, Moment to Moment
Medicine Cards: Spider, Whale, Porcupine, Fox
Mayan Oracle: Realm Shift, Portal of Transformation
Ancient Egyptian Tarot: The Emperor, The Lovers, The Tower
Aleister Crowley Deck: The Fool, Art, The Hanged Man
Healing Earth Tarot: Seven of Crystals, Grandmother of Crystals, Woman of Shields
Words of Truth: Appropriate Place, Words of Truth, Telepathic Agreement
“Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”
~ Sir Walter Scott, 1808
This famous line lives on because, within this human condition, we are all liars who have also witnessed the dishonest words and acts of others and the resulting domino effect of difficulties.
Even though I know the actual phrase, sometimes in my head it comes out, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave…when first we practice to succeed.”
That phrase, too, is true because so often the drive for power, success, and great wealth comes at a cost to our values and our past codes of conduct. Loss of innocence comes when we understand that those in power are not playing fair, nor do they intend to ever play fair. They will sometimes bend and even break the rules in small or large ways to get what they want, creating a Pandora’s Box of much larger complications. We do not need to lose who we are in the face of treachery but we must see them for who and what they are.
This month the blinders come off. We see what we did not want to see. And we have choices to make.
Only a Fool would guarantee results of this month’s election that happens on the day of a Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. Expect some sort of 180-degree flip because this eclipse is also on top of Uranus in Taurus. We want emotional freedom (Sun in Scorpio) and financial freedom (Moon in Taurus). Expect exaggerated responses from the masses. This energy is going to explode, with the volume amped up to loud and stormy.
Taurus likes stability, but Uranus likes sudden change. That makes the ground feel unstable. Perhaps it will shake literally, like an earthquake, but I expect it to be metaphorical.
The Tower card in this forecast clearly reflects this current astrological pattern. Old structures are being destroyed. Our time of innocence has passed. Emotions are like a powder keg ready to explode. At the same time, we want security and safety. We need to navigate our way without getting trapped by the emotional dramas that can suck us down into hopelessness.
Those forces are a freight train, but it’s on track to eventually go off a cliff, likely in two years. Because these cards also indicate powerful feminine forces moving forward in a coordinated effort.
While much gets revealed this month, a long game is unfolding, the likes of which we have not seen in years. The events now will cause a much larger shift in 2024. Do not underestimate that the universe has a plan.
These cards show there are those who will do everything possible to slow that process down. Know that the process will happen. What is coming cannot be stopped. These are essential steps in that larger flow that is calling to be born.
Suzanne Wagner is a practicing psychic and a longtime contributor to CATALYST. Read more by and about her at www.SuzanneWagner.com or contact her at psychicdancer@yahoo.com.