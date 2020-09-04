Environews: DAQ gets “good” grade on state legislative audit

A legislative audit of the Utah Division of Air Quality (DAQ) found that the agency is generally performing well.

The budget for clean air programs and research has increased significantly since 2015, which is good news. By way of improvement, the audit also says that DAQ needs better record keeping; it questions the effectiveness of a program to help low-income households convert from wood-burning heat; and it encourages DAQ to increase inspections of oil and gas wells in the Uinta Basin.

Performance Audit of the Division of Air Quality olag.utah.gov/olag-doc/2020-05_RPT.pdf

