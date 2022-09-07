Metaphors for the Month: September 2022

Osho Zen Tarot: Thunderbolt, Beyond Illusion, Aloneness
Medicine Cards: Turkey, Dragonfly
Mayan Oracle: Kan, Hologram, Chuen
Ancient Egyptian Tarot: Two of Cups, The Sun, Queen of Disks
Aleister Crowley Deck: Interference, Knight of Cups, Prince of Wands
Healing Earth Tarot: Five of Feathers, Ten of Rainbows, Six of Rainbows
Words of Truth: Feeling, Sacred, Repression, Commitment
The Thunderbolt card sets the mood for the month of September. Things seem unsettled and the electricity in the air is unnerving, as if things that used to be solid and dependable are now being blown apart.
But the old must be broken down for the new to grow or be built. When things hit out of the blue, it is a moment of divine awakening. And that is the intention this month.A great gift of this dimension and the human experience is our ability to question. And yet, religion demands that we believe in prescribed illusions and not question anything. But when we believe only in external validations, we miss the point of it all.
Focusing on the external will only support the concepts of duality and more separation.
Our judgments keep us caught in the illusions of our mind. Our opinion is not our deepest truth. To find the truth, one needs to go within.
Many of us are caught between the reality and the dream, existing in a substrate of reality, one that limits us in our ability to manifest or engage fully.
This leaves some people feeling alone. But all the greatest souls walked through their own darkness without any companion, maps, or guides. The light that guided them emanated from their soul.
When we are lonely, we think of what we lack and those we miss. Loneliness is a mental state that is depressing and negative. By contrast, aloneness gives us the ability to be fully present with oneself. Aloneness is positive energy with overflowing presence. The goal is to find the ways to bring oneself to be fully in this reality.
This theme is repeated in many of this month’s cards.
We have a choice: Embrace this moment fully or allow the mind to make us hesitate, stop, and then languish in the spaces of our most cherished illusions where we will never fully become an integral part of this space and time.
My advice? Embrace the joy of freedom and the humorous expressions that break us out of seriousness. See the disruptions and smile. Know that all things eventually return to themselves.
Suzanne Wagner is a practicing psychic. Read more by and about her at SuzanneWagner.com or contact her at psychicdancer@yahoo.com.
Metaphors for the Month: SEPTEMBERBy Suzanne Wagner
Osho Zen Tarot:
Thunderbolt, Beyond Illusion, Aloneness
Medicine Cards: Turkey, Dragonfly
Mayan Oracle: Kan, Hologram, Chuen
Ancient Egyptian Tarot: Two of Cups, The Sun, Queen of Disks
Aleister Crowley Deck: Interference, Knight of Cups, Prince of Wands
Healing Earth Tarot: Five of Feathers, Ten of Rainbows, Six of Rainbows
Words of Truth: Feeling, Sacred, Repression, Commitment
The Thunderbolt card sets the mood for the month of September. Things seem unsettled and the electricity in the air is unnerving, as if things that used to be solid and dependable are now being blown apart.
But the old must be broken down for the new to grow or be built. When things hit out of the blue, it is a moment of divine awakening. And that is the intention this month.A great gift of this dimension and the human experience is our ability to question. And yet, religion demands that we believe in prescribed illusions and not question anything. But when we believe only in external validations, we miss the point of it all.
Focusing on the external will only support the concepts of duality and more separation.
Our judgments keep us caught in the illusions of our mind. Our opinion is not our deepest truth. To find the truth, one needs to go within.
Many of us are caught between the reality and the dream, existing in a substrate of reality, one that limits us in our ability to manifest or engage fully.
This leaves some people feeling alone. But all the greatest souls walked through their own darkness without any companion, maps, or guides. The light that guided them emanated from their soul.
When we are lonely, we think of what we lack and those we miss. Loneliness is a mental state that is depressing and negative. By contrast, aloneness gives us the ability to be fully present with oneself. Aloneness is positive energy with overflowing presence. The goal is to find the ways to bring oneself to be fully in this reality.
This theme is repeated in many of this month’s cards.
We have a choice: Embrace this moment fully or allow the mind to make us hesitate, stop, and then languish in the spaces of our most cherished illusions where we will never fully become an integral part of this space and time.
My advice? Embrace the joy of freedom and the humorous expressions that break us out of seriousness. See the disruptions and smile. Know that all things eventually return to themselves.
Suzanne Wagner is a practicing psychic. Read more by and about her at SuzanneWagner.com or contact her at psychicdancer@yahoo.com.