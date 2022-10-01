Metaphors for the Month of October 2022

Osho Zen Tarot: Comparison, The Burden, Clinging to the Past
Medicine Cards: Turtle, Moose, Mouse
Mayan Oracle: Muluc, Organic Balance, Unity, Eb
Ancient Egyptian Tarot: Ace of Swords, Four of Wands, Prince of Cups
Aleister Crowley Deck: Prince of Cups, Debauch, Ruin, Virtue
Healing Earth Tarot: Ace of Feathers, Two of Wands, Seven of Feathers
Words of Truth: Responsibility, Form, God
The month of October is going to be… interesting! A fabled Chinese curse says, “May you live in interesting times.” Is October a curse or a cure?
Many of this month’s cards indicate “new beginnings,” implying that we have come to the end of a cycle. Things unfold rapidly now, and in ways that many would prefer to avoid.
I find it “interesting” that we have the Turtle card, which loves to move slowly. It is the Divine Earth Mother attempting to get our attention — just like Hurricane Ian, wreaking havoc as it moved slowly, like a turtle, across the Florida peninsula.
The cards also indicate the risky and yet profound balance between the dark and the light in life. The darkness may seem very strong and powerful, but when balance is achieved, the pendulum then swings in other directions. The darkness eventually diminishes, and the light reclaims the position of dominance.
Muluc indicates that the sun and moon are eclipsing and in such an energetic position, the light can illuminate those things that have been hidden and require our attention.
Clearly, we are waking up, and slowly (like a turtle) moving toward unity. We sense that, while the storms are not over, there is a clearing ahead where the light illuminates potential previously missed.
The burdens that we’ve been carrying are now revealed to not belong to us. In this clearing sky, we also see our own patterns that have caused so much difficulty for others.
The winds are changing, and the time approaches for a leap of faith into what previously may have seemed impossible to achieve in this life. We see that the taking up of burdens and the willingness to carry others along the path were distractions manifested by our own fear of attempting our own soul’s desire.
And yet now, in the stillness of acceptance and clarity, the abundance within our core is awakening. Needing to know where the path leads is inconsequential. Stepping onto the path is the only focus that seems to hold meaning and value.
Listen with your heart. See the doorways opening. Step onto the path that sets you on the journey that your soul has been seeking.
Suzanne Wagner is a practicing psychic. Read more by and about her at SuzanneWagner.com or contact her at psychicdancer@yahoo.com.