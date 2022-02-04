Metaphors for the Month: February 2022

Osho Zen Tarot: Success, Ordinariness, The Master
Medicine Cards: Mouse, Lizard, Coyote
Mayan Oracle: Ix, Unity, Eb
Ancient Egyptian Tarot: Ten of Wands, Ten of Cups, Five of Cups
Aleister Crowley Deck: Knight of Wands, Princess of Wands, Knight of Swords
Healing Earth Tarot: Woman of Crystals, Grandfather of Shields, Six of Shields
Words of Truth: Denial, Delusion, Boundaries
The chaotic nature of the cards for February and how they interact with the astrology indicates quite a tumultuous month. Many situations along the way may require us to stop, regroup and rearrange our schedules again and again. By now, you probably have figured out that it’s easier to surrender to the flow and recognize that it is just going to be this way.
There are no retrogrades this month but it may feel as if there are. Perhaps it is because we are in winter’s icy grip, or because of the peculiar configuration of planets that are still figuring out how to move in synchrony with each other.
Globally, we are working through long-accumulated layers of denial and delusion as we deal with a disease that is demanding new levels of awareness, boundaries, clarity and safety. But it is important to be still and to know ourselves first. When we can work our way out of our own maze of self-deception, we will then be able to help the world. This is with the aid of Ix in the Mayan Oracle, which reminds us that the integrity of pure heart knowing will provide the proper alignment.
Eb shows us that when we want to leap into the bounty of a “cosmic harvest,” it is best to begin with a completely empty basket. February is asking us to be empty and open to the abundance of energy ready to be downloaded into each of us.
To do that, we will need to be very still and receptive. There are moments when one realizes that the mind is not going to be our friend. That is when it is time to allow our soul to lead and guide us.
Once we see that the mind loves to trick the human self into actions and activities that are at best unreliable and at worst aimed at getting us to abandon our core principles, that is when we finally de-fang our ego and allow the pure heart of love and caring to be the guiding force of our life.
This is a month for great healing. Let’s make it a priority to care properly for our body, mind and spirit. Seek the company of those who support our best self, who will call us out and demand that we awaken to our highest potential.
True mastery is not about having mastery over others but to have mastery over oneself. When we no longer want anything to be other than what it is, that is when we are finally on the path.
It’s impossible to teach another the truth. Rather, it is a transmission of energy, authenticity and care. Wisdom is a butterfly that becomes a buddha. The butterfly cannot explain to the caterpillar how to become the butterfly. But the butterfly can inspire that longing in the caterpillar that more is possible.
Suzanne Wagner is a longtime contributor to CATALYST Magazine. www.suzannewagner.com