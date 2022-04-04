Metaphors for the Month: April 2022

Osho Zen Tarot: Letting Go, Exhaustion, Sharing
Medicine Cards: Crow, Ant
Mayan Oracle: Dreamer and Dreamed, Language of Light, Hologram
Ancient Egyptian Tarot: Four of Swords, The Empress, Princess of Disks
Aleister Crowley Deck: The Priestess, Wealth, Cruelty
Healing Earth Tarot: Four of Shields, Five of Wands, Judgment
Words of Truth: Intention, Powerless, Listening
The card that jumps out first this month is “Exhaustion” from the Osho Zen Tarot. It is an image of machines breaking, a warrior wretchedly depleted, and darkness and destruction all around. Such images make us reflect on how tenuous peace can be.
A major understanding is dawning: We are all so interconnected. Alliances are essential. Flexibility is needed in this constantly shifting reality. Notice if your mind is in a constant state of defense. Notice if your answers are readymade and from others. Biases are an armor used to protect oneself from the truths that are arising. They cause us to lose flexibility and the ability to gain insight based on comparing, assessing, and integrating.
When one is being authentic, one loses the “I” of self-importance. A question may not elicit an immediate reaction. Instead, one stops and feels into a response that includes heart and compassion.
The Four of Swords indicates some sort of truce will evolve this month. But the dispute will not be over, not by a long shot. There will be a long road to justice and if difficult truths are ignored, things will again become heated and dangerous.
At the same time, much is happening in dimensions that we may not be aware of. Behind the scenes are those operating in the language of light. Spirits are attempting to show us how to be in this world without so much aggression and conflict. We shall hold the dream of this world in a sacred space of illuminated truth.
The Crow reminds us that what we are seeing, causing much conflict and strife, is our disowned shadow. When we learn to own our shadow and work with it rather than deny the darkness we carry, we will begin to heal in this world and then allow the world to also heal.
We are not alone and when one suffers, then we all suffer. The Ant reminds us that patience is required. Much will have to be rebuilt from the bottom up. We are being asked to do this together, as we are all one heart and one love in this world.
Suzanne Wagner is a longtime contributor to CATALYST Magazine. www.suzannewagner.com