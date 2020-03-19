Community, Dining Out, Eat Local businesses who are bending over backwards and need your patronage during social isolation

Although it may feel like everything is closed after the March 18 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses are working hard to keep their doors open. Due to Governor Herbert’s order to restricton all sit-down service in Utah as of March 16, most restaurants and coffee shops have adjusted their hours and are offering curbside or delivery service.

We’ve done all the work for you, found a large list of restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses who are still open and need your patronage during this interesting time. We’ve found out who has FREE delivery, online menus, third-party delivery services, and all of the abilities to make your life sweeter right now.

Fend off boredom from your social isolation time with some glorious take-out food while supporting local businesses. While small local businesses can apply for aid, the best way to help our local economy stay afloat during all of this is by continuing to be a customer. Here are just a couple of options and updates:

Downtown Farmers Market

The Downtown Winter Market is closed this Saturday, March 21. To support your local farmers, order online and have your fresh food delivered Sunday, or pick up, go here.

Featured Farmers:

Hand Sown Homegrown

Cache Canning & Ferments

Milk Honey Yogurt

CRU Kombucha

Pomona Produce

Bread Riot Bakehouse

Intermountain Gourmet Mushrooms

Restaurants

Delivery & Curbside Take-Out (hours may vary)

Curbside Take-Out (hours may vary)

Businesses & Grocery Stores

This is by no means a full list of businesses and restaurants you can support during this time, but just to get you started for places that have decided to keep their doors open. This list will be updated periodically. Please contact us at contact@catalystmagazine.net if you’d like to add your business, or have any questions.