Local businesses who are bending over backwards and need your patronage during social isolation
Although it may feel like everything is closed after the March 18 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses are working hard to keep their doors open. Due to Governor Herbert’s order to restricton all sit-down service in Utah as of March 16, most restaurants and coffee shops have adjusted their hours and are offering curbside or delivery service.
We’ve done all the work for you, found a large list of restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses who are still open and need your patronage during this interesting time. We’ve found out who has FREE delivery, online menus, third-party delivery services, and all of the abilities to make your life sweeter right now.
Fend off boredom from your social isolation time with some glorious take-out food while supporting local businesses. While small local businesses can apply for aid, the best way to help our local economy stay afloat during all of this is by continuing to be a customer. Here are just a couple of options and updates:
Downtown Farmers Market
The Downtown Winter Market is closed this Saturday, March 21. To support your local farmers, order online and have your fresh food delivered Sunday, or pick up, go here.
Featured Farmers:
- Hand Sown Homegrown
- Cache Canning & Ferments
- Milk Honey Yogurt
- CRU Kombucha
- Pomona Produce
- Bread Riot Bakehouse
- Intermountain Gourmet Mushrooms
Restaurants
Delivery & Curbside Take-Out (hours may vary)
- Caputo’s – Delivery ($5 charge) by Caputo’s staff
- Mon-Sat: 9am – 6pm, Sun: 10am – 5pm
- Menu
- (801) 531-8669
- Caputo’s is a grocery store, too!
- Cucina – FREE DELIVERY by Cucina staff
- Mon-Sun, 7am – 5pm
- Menu
- Call to order (801) 322-3055 or order online.
- Himalayan Kitchen – FREE DELIVERY by Himalayan Kitchen staff
- Mon-Fri: 12 – 10pm, Sat: 4 – 9p, Sun: 4 – 9p
- Menu
- Call to order: (801) 328-2077
- Nostalgia Cafe – Delivery by Grubhub
- 9am – 9pm every day
- Menu
- Order online or call to order: (801) 532-5638
- Pie Hole – Delivery by DoorDash
- Sun-Thurs: 11am – 2am, Fri-Sat: 11am – 3am
- Menu
- Online order for delivery
- Or call to order: (801) 359-4653
- Red Iguana 2 – Deliveries for $50 order minimum only by Red Iguana staff
- 11am – 8pm
- Menu
- (801) 214-6050
- Zest – Delivery through GrubHub
- 12pm – 8pm every day (hours my vary)
- Menu and online ordering
- Or call to order: (801) 433-0589
- Saffron Valley – Delivery by ChowNow
- Tues-Sun: 11am – 9pm
- Order online
Curbside Take-Out (hours may vary)
- Bombay House
- Mon-Sat: 4 – 10pm
- Menu
- Salt Lake location call to order: (801) 581-0222 Ext. 1
- West Jordan location call to order: (801) 282-0777 Ext. 1
- Provo location call to order: (801) 373-6677 Ext. 2
- Cafe Niche
- Mon-Sat: 11am – 7pm, Sun: 10am – 3pm
- Menu
- Call to order: (801) 433-3380
- Chanon Thai
- Wed-Fri: 11:30am – 9pm, Sat-Sun: 5 – 9pm
- Menu
- Call to order: (801) 532-1177
- Coffee Garden
- Mon-Sat: 6am – 6pm, Sun: 7am – 6pm.
- Order online
- Or call (801) 355-3425
- Current Fish & Oyster
- 12 – 8pm every day
- Menu
- Call to order: (801) 326-3474
- CYTYBYRD
- Offering box meal specials 9am – 6pm.
- Menu
- Call to order: (801) 535-6102
- Jack Mormon Coffee
- Mon-Sat: 8am – 6pm
- Call to order: (801) 359-2979
- Kathmandu (Downtown)
- 3 – 9pm every day
- Order online or over the phone: (801)-355-0454)
- Kyoto
- Mon-Sat: 11am – 9pm, Sun: 5 – 9pm
- Order and menu online
- Or call to order: (801) 487-3525
- Laziz
- Tues-Sun: 11am – 3pm & 5 – 10pm
- Menu
- Order online
- Or call to order: (801) 441-1228
- Oasis Cafe
- 10am – 7pm every day
- Menu
- Order online
- Or call to order (801) 322-0404
- Pago
- Tues-Sat: 12 – 8pm
- Order online
- Or call to order: (801) 532-0777
- The People’s Coffee
- 7am – 1pm every day
- Call to order: (801) 906 8761
- Sugarhouse Coffee
- Mon-Sat: 7am – 7pm
- Menu
- Call to order: (801) 883-8867
- TacoTaco
- Mon-Sat: 12 – 8pm
- Menu
- Order online
- Or call to order: (801) 428-2704
- Trio
- 11am – 7pm every day
- Order online
- Or call to order: (801) 533-8746
- Vertical Diner
- 10am – 8pm every day
- Menu and online orders
- Or call to order: (801) 484-8378
Businesses & Grocery Stores
- Dave’s Health
- Phone orders through anniversary sale: March 19 – April1
- (801) 268-3000
- Locations in South Salt Lake and West Jordan
- Golden Braid Books
- Phone orders, can bring books to car & doing readings over the phone
- Mon-Sat: 10am – 7pm, Sun: 10am – 6pm
- 801-322-1162
- Harmon’s
- Open across the valley, hours vary
- Natural Grocers
- All stores open at normal hours, close at 7:35pm for extra restocking and cleaning
- Redmond Heritage Farm Store
- Mon-Sat: 10am – 3pm
- Shop online here.
- Smith’s
- 7 – 8am Seniors only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
- Normal business hours 8am – 10pm
- Pickup fee for online orders is waived for customers 60 years and older for curbside pickup through April 18th
- Tea Grotto
- Sat: 10am – 8pm, Sun: 10am – 6pm
- Phone: (801) 466-825
- Weller Book Works
- Phone orders: (801) 328-2586
- Delivery options here
- Whole Foods
- 7 – 8am Seniors 60 years and older
- Normal Business 8am – 8pm
This is by no means a full list of businesses and restaurants you can support during this time, but just to get you started for places that have decided to keep their doors open. This list will be updated periodically. Please contact us at contact@catalystmagazine.net if you’d like to add your business, or have any questions.