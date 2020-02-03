EnviroNews: Steep rise in rafting, camping fees proposed

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Price Field Office is planning to jack up recreation fees in order to maintain facilities and build new campgrounds.

If approved, the per person fee for Desolation Canyon rafting would go from $25/person to $50/person; the cost of Price area campgrounds would rise from $6-$8/night to $20/night ($75/night for group sites).

The fee increase is intended to address management costs and deferred maintenance. BLM says that “the traditional BLM dispersed camping model is not sustainable when many people wish to camp in the same location with no toilets, trash service or other services.”

Twelve new developed campgrounds are planned in and around the San Rafael Swell, which would have toilets, picnic tables, fire rings, tent/trailer spaces, access roads and garbage collection.

BLM Recreation Site Business Plans: blm.gov/programs/ recreation/permits-and-fees/business-plans. Comments Due: Feb 12, 2020. Submit comments for the Draft Business Plan for the Desolation Canyon River Program to Jaydon Mead at jmead@blm.gov (put “river business plan comment” in the subject line). Submit comments for the Draft Business Plan for BLM Price Campgrounds to Myron Jeffs at mjeffs@blm.gov.

This is an excerpt from our February EnviroNews column. View the full article here.