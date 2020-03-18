Business, Community, Connect
Closed and cancelled
In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus there has been a blitz of shutdowns both statewide and locally. On March 12th, Governor Gary Herbert called for a limit on mass gatherings over 100 people. Restaurants and bars in Salt Lake County have now halted all sit-down service.
CATALYST has compiled a list of current cancellations and postponements:
Public Spaces
-
Centers
- All Salt Lake County senior centers: Until further notice.
-
All Salt Lake County recreation centers: Until further notice.
-
All Salt Lake County libraries: Through March 30th (Events cancelled through April 19th).
-
Utah Pride Center: Through March 31st.
-
Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter: Through April 8th.
-
Ij and Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center: Through March 30th.
-
Salt Palace Convention Center: Until further notice.
-
Mountain America Expo Center: Until further notice.
-
Museums
-
Natural History Museum: Through March 27th.
-
Utah Museum of Fine Arts: Through March 27th.
-
Utah Museum of Contemporary Art: Through March 27 (Public programming postponed through April 17th).
-
The equestrian center: Until further notice.
-
The Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum: Until further notice.
-
The Clark Planetarium: Until further notice.
-
Red Butte Garden: Until further notice.
-
Hogle Zoo: Until further notice.
-
Dinosaur National Monument: Quarry Exhibit Hall and Quarry Visitor Center closed until further notice.
-
Utah State Parks: Will remain open, though some events are cancelled.
-
-
Concert venues, auditoriums and theatres
-
State Room and Commonwealth Room: Until further notice.
-
Abravanel Hall: Until further notice.
-
The Capitol Theatre: Until further notice.
-
The Eccles Theater: Until further notice.
-
Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center: Until further notice.
-
Harman Theatre: Until further notice.
-
Urban Lounge: Through March 31st.
-
Repertory Dance Theatre: Through March 31st.
-
Utah Film Center Events: Through April 19th.
-
Broadway Center Cinemas and Tower Theatre: Through April 17th.
-
Brewvies Cinema Pub: Until further notice.
-
Gore Auditorium and Westminster Events: Through March 27th.
-
Kingsbury Hall: Until further notice.
-
Businesses
-
The King’s English bookshop: Shortened hours and author events cancelled through March 31st.
-
Most yoga studios: Through March 27th.
-
Urban Indian Center weekly market: Until further notice.
Cancelled Events
- Rio Grande Winter Market: March 21st cancelled.
- Utah Symphony: All performances through March.
-
Utah Opera: All performances through March.
-
Salt Lake Acting Company: “Four Women Talking About the Man Under the Sheet” is postponed until May or June.
-
Hale Center Theatre: “Strictly Ballroom: The Musical” and “Bright Star” are postponed until March 31st.
-
Plan-B Theatre: “The Audacity” is postponed to an unannounced date.
-
Repertory Dance Theatre: All dance classes through March 31st. “Ring Around the Rose” is cancelled.
-
Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company: All public events through March 31st.
-
Park City Institute: March 21st concert by T Bone Burnett at the Eccles Center Theatre is postponed.
-
Gem Faire: Cancelled.
-
The Division of Wildlife Resources: Swan viewing, mountain goat viewing and turkey hunting events are cancelled.
________
This list will be continually updated.