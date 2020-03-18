Closed and cancelled

Posted · Add Comment

Business, Community, Connect

Closed and cancelled

By Emily Spacek | March 18, 2020

In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus there has been a blitz of shutdowns both statewide and locally. On March 12th, Governor Gary Herbert called for a limit on mass gatherings over 100 people. Restaurants and bars in Salt Lake County have now halted all sit-down service.

CATALYST has compiled a list of current cancellations and postponements:

Public Spaces 

  • Centers 

    • All Salt Lake County senior centers: Until further notice.

    • All Salt Lake County recreation centers: Until further notice.

    • All Salt Lake County libraries: Through March 30th (Events cancelled through April 19th).

    • Utah Pride Center: Through March 31st.

    • Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter: Through April 8th.

    • Ij and Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center: Through March 30th.

    • Salt Palace Convention Center: Until further notice.

    • Mountain America Expo Center: Until further notice.

  • Museums 

    • Natural History Museum: Through March 27th.

    • Utah Museum of Fine Arts: Through March 27th.

    • Utah Museum of Contemporary Art: Through March 27 (Public programming postponed through April 17th).

    • The equestrian center: Until further notice.

    • The Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum: Until further notice.

    • The Clark Planetarium: Until further notice.

    • Red Butte Garden: Until further notice.

    • Hogle Zoo: Until further notice.

    • Dinosaur National Monument: Quarry Exhibit Hall and Quarry Visitor Center closed until further notice.

    • Utah State Parks: Will remain open, though some events are cancelled.

  • Concert venues, auditoriums and theatres

    • State Room and Commonwealth Room: Until further notice.

    • Abravanel Hall: Until further notice.

    • The Capitol Theatre: Until further notice.

    • The Eccles Theater: Until further notice.

    • Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center: Until further notice.

    • Harman Theatre: Until further notice.

    • Urban Lounge: Through March 31st.

    • Repertory Dance Theatre: Through March 31st.

    • Utah Film Center Events: Through April 19th.

    • Broadway Center Cinemas and Tower Theatre: Through April 17th.

    • Brewvies Cinema Pub: Until further notice.

    • Gore Auditorium and Westminster Events: Through March 27th.

    • Kingsbury Hall: Until further notice.

Businesses

  • The King’s English bookshop: Shortened hours and author events cancelled through March 31st.

  • Most yoga studios: Through March 27th.

  • Urban Indian Center weekly market: Until further notice.

Cancelled Events

  • Rio Grande Winter Market: March 21st cancelled.
  • Utah Symphony: All performances through March.

  • Utah Opera: All performances through March.

  • Salt Lake Acting Company: “Four Women Talking About the Man Under the Sheet” is postponed until May or June.

  • Hale Center Theatre: “Strictly Ballroom: The Musical” and “Bright Star” are postponed until March 31st.

  • Plan-B Theatre: “The Audacity” is postponed to an unannounced date.

  • Repertory Dance Theatre: All dance classes through March 31st. “Ring Around the Rose” is cancelled.

  • Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company: All public events through March 31st.

  • Park City Institute: March 21st concert by T Bone Burnett at the Eccles Center Theatre is postponed.

  • Gem Faire: Cancelled.

  • The Division of Wildlife Resources: Swan viewing, mountain goat viewing and turkey hunting events are cancelled.

________

This list will be continually updated.

 
 
X