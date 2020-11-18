Astrology, Expand
Aquarium Age: November 18 – 24, 2020
Mercury Direct began on November 3, in the middle of Election Day, and Mars Direct began on Friday, November 13. Biden and Harris won and we are making actual progress on a vaccine for COVID-19—all good news, and yet the world still seems like a “mixed up, muddled up, shook up” mess that continues to be troubling as well as hard to make sense of, especially when so many of our fellow travelers continue to fall prey to the Facebook propaganda machine and other platforms that are quite content to stir discontent through falsehoods that grow more fantastical every day. Watch The Social Dilemma to get an idea of how algorithms are controlling what you see and hear—and why. It’s a documentary by several defectors from social media—actually the creators of lots of programs—who suddenly have guilty consciences about the Frankensteins they’ve created and how their mathematical monsters have amplified our current state of polarization. It’s terrifying to see what—not who—is really behind the curtain.
It’s actually quite concerning to hear people continue to pronounce COVID-19 a hoax. Really? The suffering of so many people—those who have the virus, those who have died from it, the millions who are terrified they will contract it, all the families who have lost loved ones, as well as the doctors and nurses who are once again completely overwhelmed by a situation they can’t get under control for so any reasons, not the least of which are attributable to the callousness and cynicism of the outgoing administration—all working together to create this hoax? It’s impossible to comprehend how anyone can embrace such a false premise. Yes, I am angry about the ignorance that permeates our individual and collective consciousness, yet I also realize I am mad because it is so sad. We’ve created a world where everyone is an expert with a platform to share their opinions, many of which are not based in anything remotely factual. And what’s lacking in the midst of all these opinions is humility—no one seems to think their opinions might be wrong.
Conspiracy theories are the trend du jour. Most of the current batch are based on fears about being controlled by a group of elites who are hell-bent on enslaving the world. (Actually, that theory is accurate to the extent that so many of our fellow travelers are currently enslaved by these weird theories.)
Reasonable, good-hearted people think that President-Elect Biden is involved in nefarious activities. Again, really? Where’s the common sense that knows how to reason through such ideas and discard them because they are bullshit? Biden’s been in the public eye for nearly fifty years, which means that for all those years people have been trying to dig up dirt on him and so far nothing has emerged. Hello? Simple, straightforward reasoning would clear this up in a minute.
The good news is that we can make it through this mess, but to do that we have to be committed to clarity of mind, the ability to reason, and the wisdom of common sense. We also must unplug from the incessant siren’s song of social media. By November 23, Mercury will start to sextile the aggregation of planets in Capricorn. Because positive Mercury aspects lend themselves to clear, smart thinking, and because Capricorn is a pragmatic Sign interested in tangible results, there’s a chance that a modicum of common sense will prevail, which could help to slough off some of these trendy conspiracy theories and help more people to realize that COVID-19 is not a hoax.
In the meantime, we are still working out how to live peacefully with our fellow travelers, even those we disagree with. I know I’m angry, but again, I’m sad that so many people are causing so much harm—conscious or unconscious—to their fellow travelers because they’ve been brainwashed into thinking that the suffering of others is a pretense. More than ever, we need compassionate acts specifically intended to help others. Every life has a direct effect on every other life, whether or not we are aware of our essential interconnectedness. I may not approve of or agree with many of my fellow travelers, but despite my frustration, I’m still committed to compassion as a viable solution to our collective dilemma. That, and maybe an alien intervention, would solve a multitude of problems.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Several aspects of life are finally moving forward without impediment, which means you can start to feel victorious about your work and the fruits of your labor. Although certain situations still require patience, it is possible to see the light of positive results at the end of the tunnel.
Taurus April 20-May 20
Your current circumstances require an elixir of good intention and best efforts, but the most important ingredient is the care you take in mixing the two. Be patient with this process—there’s a lot to blend and no hurry to produce a product. This is about you applying mindfulness to all your endeavors.
Gemini May 21-June 21
You’re dealing with a lot of changes, but you’re also keenly aware of what’s going on around you. Prioritize your efforts and then embrace the intensity of the moment. No matter how many obstacles you encounter, trust yourself and you’ll ensure the success of whatever you want to accomplish.
Cancer June 22-July 22
It takes courage to stay on the field of relationships, especially when things aren’t quite going the way you would like them to. But continuing to work on the issues is a way of building character and deepening the relationship. So stay present, speak your truth, and listen carefully to what others have to say.
Leo July 23-August 22
You need the big picture to make sense of the current moment, so as Obi-Wan might advise, reach out with your mind and heart and feel the energy of your situation. Once you have assessed what’s going on from the broadest possible perspective, you’ll know how to move forward.
Virgo August 23-September 22
I often write that a truly powerful person knows her limitations, and while that doesn’t quite align with the current idea that powerful people have no limitations, I’m sticking to my guns. If you’re truly aware and centered in your personal power, you know your skill set, but you also know what you can’t do.
Libra September 23-October 22
No matter how fast life is moving forward, you’re still dealing with several insecurities, especially your need for safety. I’m not suggesting you aren’t safe; I’m simply pointing out that as the pace of life accelerates, you’re likely to be concerned about how to skillfully handle the momentum.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
You’re in a new phase of exploration, one that requires a different level of intimacy, not just with others but with yourself. Have at it—explore what you need to recognize in yourself and then give yourself permission to share some of those thoughts with loved ones. Vulnerability could work wonders.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
The only thing worrying about money creates is more worry about money. Do your best to put aside negative thoughts and instead focus on what’s positive. You may think I have no idea about what it means to not have enough, but I do. One of the ways out of that worry was shifting how I thought about it.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
The antidote to your sadness is a new perspective that will allow you to stay open to the positive possibilities of the moment. While that may be a hard attitude to actualize, if you search for a spiritual solution, your ability to be positive and hopeful will grow—and that growth will make you strong.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Balance is the key to your success, so do whatever it is you do to find and maintain an equilibrium. Part of finding your balance could involve shifting from one extreme to another until you find the equipoise that works for you. Open to this process and you’ll enhance your strength.
Pisces February 19-March 20
It might be wise to contemplate what it means to be in control of your life and not subject to the whims and moods of your emotional body—or anyone else’s. Being in control doesn’t necessarily translate into a rigid stance that only sees things one way; it means knowing yourself, your weaknesses as well as your strong suits.