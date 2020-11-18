Aquarium Age: November 18 – 24, 2020

Mercury Direct began on November 3, in the middle of Election Day, and Mars Direct began on Friday, November 13. Biden and Harris won and we are making actual progress on a vaccine for COVID-19—all good news, and yet the world still seems like a “mixed up, muddled up, shook up” mess that continues to be troubling as well as hard to make sense of, especially when so many of our fellow travelers continue to fall prey to the Facebook propaganda machine and other platforms that are quite content to stir discontent through falsehoods that grow more fantastical every day. Watch The Social Dilemma to get an idea of how algorithms are controlling what you see and hear—and why. It’s a documentary by several defectors from social media—actually the creators of lots of programs—who suddenly have guilty consciences about the Frankensteins they’ve created and how their mathematical monsters have amplified our current state of polarization. It’s terrifying to see what—not who—is really behind the curtain.

It’s actually quite concerning to hear people continue to pronounce COVID-19 a hoax. Really? The suffering of so many people—those who have the virus, those who have died from it, the millions who are terrified they will contract it, all the families who have lost loved ones, as well as the doctors and nurses who are once again completely overwhelmed by a situation they can’t get under control for so any reasons, not the least of which are attributable to the callousness and cynicism of the outgoing administration—all working together to create this hoax? It’s impossible to comprehend how anyone can embrace such a false premise. Yes, I am angry about the ignorance that permeates our individual and collective consciousness, yet I also realize I am mad because it is so sad. We’ve created a world where everyone is an expert with a platform to share their opinions, many of which are not based in anything remotely factual. And what’s lacking in the midst of all these opinions is humility—no one seems to think their opinions might be wrong.

Conspiracy theories are the trend du jour. Most of the current batch are based on fears about being controlled by a group of elites who are hell-bent on enslaving the world. (Actually, that theory is accurate to the extent that so many of our fellow travelers are currently enslaved by these weird theories.)

Reasonable, good-hearted people think that President-Elect Biden is involved in nefarious activities. Again, really? Where’s the common sense that knows how to reason through such ideas and discard them because they are bullshit? Biden’s been in the public eye for nearly fifty years, which means that for all those years people have been trying to dig up dirt on him and so far nothing has emerged. Hello? Simple, straightforward reasoning would clear this up in a minute.

The good news is that we can make it through this mess, but to do that we have to be committed to clarity of mind, the ability to reason, and the wisdom of common sense. We also must unplug from the incessant siren’s song of social media. By November 23, Mercury will start to sextile the aggregation of planets in Capricorn. Because positive Mercury aspects lend themselves to clear, smart thinking, and because Capricorn is a pragmatic Sign interested in tangible results, there’s a chance that a modicum of common sense will prevail, which could help to slough off some of these trendy conspiracy theories and help more people to realize that COVID-19 is not a hoax.

In the meantime, we are still working out how to live peacefully with our fellow travelers, even those we disagree with. I know I’m angry, but again, I’m sad that so many people are causing so much harm—conscious or unconscious—to their fellow travelers because they’ve been brainwashed into thinking that the suffering of others is a pretense. More than ever, we need compassionate acts specifically intended to help others. Every life has a direct effect on every other life, whether or not we are aware of our essential interconnectedness. I may not approve of or agree with many of my fellow travelers, but despite my frustration, I’m still committed to compassion as a viable solution to our collective dilemma. That, and maybe an alien intervention, would solve a multitude of problems.