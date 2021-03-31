Aquarium Age: March 31-April 6, 2021

My head is exploding from trying to track the many social and cultural revolutions happening simultaneously, and when I couple that with the dizzying pace of change turning so many lives upside down and inside out, it becomes increasingly difficult to stay centered in an optimistic perspective. Some of our fellow travelers are moving at a breakneck pace toward progressive change while others are desperately and blatantly clinging to a mean-spirited and mendacious set of retro-values that cannot be sustained. So don’t be dismayed or disappointed in yourself if you’re feeling discombobulated, dazed, or confused by what’s going on. Even though it is a relief to wake up in the morning without having to worry about the tweets and whims of a crazy king, the damage done and the repair that’s necessary to right our collective and individual ships is extensive.

Pluto is within one degree of its position in the United States chart, which means we are fully in the United States Pluto Return, or what I like to call the American Revolution 2.0. Pluto signifies the process of transformation, which often manifests as the process of death and rebirth—what is useless has to go so that something new can be born. There’s no need for me to enumerate all the pernicious policies that need to be transformed, but it’s worth noting that this process has a global effect as well—as America goes, so goes the world. I am not advocating an America-centric viewpoint; it’s just impossible to deny our interconnectedness. Even if the United States fails to maintain its leadership role during or after its 2.0 Revolution, it’s certainly leading the way on demonstrating what needs to shift.

Uranus leads another revolution—a revolution of values—as it transits Taurus, the Sign that signifies resources, all assets other than real estate, and at a deeper level, our individual and collective values. As Uranus asks us to examine what matters most, it is simultaneously taking an inventory of all our resources, and this inventory is catalyzing a crisis of values: we are divided over what matters most—money and power, in the form of unbridled individual and corporate wealth and their outsized influence, versus the collective good. This is also a crisis of kindness and compassion, in the form of concern for the well-being of Planet Earth and all who dwell here. The divide between those who care about their fellow travelers and those who don’t is crystal clear.

This week, the ongoing Saturn/Uranus square continues to challenge the status quo, which emphasizes the ongoing Uranian revolution of values. The good news is that many of our fellow travelers are accepting this challenge and actively working to transform their worldview and, more importantly, their behavior based on that view.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been and continues to be instrumental in exposing the depth of racism and how malignant bigotry has insinuated itself into almost every facet of life. It’s up to each of us to ferret out where racism lurks in the regular routines of our daily lives. It’s also up to each of us to continue to stand for what matters most.

George Floyd’s murder symbolizes this Uranian crisis of values—we all watched him being murdered, and millions and millions of our fellow travelers here and all around the world rose up in outrage to protest this blatant, evil hate crime. Uranus is at the same degree it occupied on May 25, when Mr. Floyd was killed, and once again, as the trial of Derek Chauvin unfolds, we are watching. But this time we are watching to see if justice will be done.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

Make time to notice where your personal status quo is being challenged and then consider what the options are for transformation. It doesn’t have to be a dramatic process—you don’t have to dismantle your entire life. What’s required is the willingness to take an honest personal inventory about where you’re holding onto outdated beliefs that mire you in behavior that no longer serves.



Taurus April 20-May 20

Uranus in your Sign is catalyzing the need for a personal revolution that focuses on how to handle and break free from the restrictions of authority figures and their unfair rules and regulations. The key to successfully navigating this transformational process is to take your power back from external authorities without using violence as the means to set yourself free.

Gemini May 21-June 21

The challenge to your status quo is how skillfully you can apply common sense to beliefs you’ve held onto that are no longer useful. While this sounds like an easy process, it isn’t as simple as sorting through a bunch of ideas that you have collected in a file folder. This process is about noticing ideas you are clinging to—ideas that are outdated—and having the courage to let them go.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Since Uranus entered Taurus you’ve been searching for a community of like-minded people in the hope of satisfying your longing to belong. Part of that search has made identifying your values essentials so that you can identify the values you share with others. This is no simple task, as you’ve discovered, but rather than be discouraged, keep searching. Your tribe is waiting for you.

Leo July 23-August 22

It’s not that you’re unhappy with your current professional status, you’re just a little bored with the monotony and you’re not quite sure how to manage that boredom. Of course you could find a new job, but that’s easier said than done. Significant others—spouses and friends—are warning you against acting prematurely. The timing isn’t as important as recognizing what needs to shift.

Virgo August 23-September 22

The challenge to your personal status quo shows itself as the struggle between taking care of others and taking care of yourself. I’m not suggesting you should stop helping—this isn’t about overextension, although it could be. The challenge is figuring out what is at the root of self-neglect and putting into motion whatever steps you can to improve your self-care.

Libra September 23-October 22

You’re facing a creative challenge, and while you may think this is related to an art or a craft, it’s more than that. Life is the most creative process we are ever going to participate in—it’s the ultimate masterpiece—and you are figuring out how to enrich your personal experience. The problem is letting go of old coping mechanisms so you can make room for new ways of handling life’s intensities.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

It is a relationship challenge—Uranus wants new ways of interacting with significant others and Saturn wants you to stay rooted in historical patterns that have worked over the years. Change is never easy, especially when it comes to systems that have grounded you and kept you safe. But a breath of fresh air is essential, even if it means being uncomfortable.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

The challenge is figuring out how to use your words as tools for peace rather than as weapons of protection. That could be a problem, especially because your natural tendency is to always say a little more than is necessary. Uranus is urging you to tell the truth and nothing else. But before you blurt out things you might regret, contemplate the value of compromise.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

It’s important to remember that you actually like the status quo—you are not a natural revolutionary. But you are practical, and when presented with evidence that what you are holding onto is actually outdated and could be detrimental to you in some way, you can change your attitude quite quickly. Pay attention to where you are resistant to change and you’ll know exactly what to work on.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

Saturn is a co-ruler of your Sign and as a result of its transit through Aquarius, your personality structures—what makes you you—are being challenged. Uranus exacerbates those challenges by making you hyper-aware of what you need to feel safe and secure. Giving up comfortable traits is never easy, so take your time deciding what you want to release.

Pisces February 19-March 20

The Saturn/Uranus square is challenging how much you rely on judgments to guide your decisions on what to say and what not to say. Try not to confuse judgment with discernment. Judgment often leans toward a blaming attitude that assumes a superior position. Discernment applies common sense as well as experience to determine the validity of your choices.