Aquarium Age: June 3 – 9, 2020

Normally when faced with a crisis my heart knows what it wants to say, but my heart can’t find its voice this week because like most of our fellow travelers around the world, the sadistic cruelty of George Floyd’s death, in broad daylight with witnesses pleading for his life and Mr. Floyd calling for his mother heard on the video that captured almost every detail, is too much for any heart to bear—just too much. No one is exempt from this suffering; every violent act against one of us is an act of violence against all of us—and the people taking it to the streets know that.

What can you write about Heaven when Earth is falling apart and the end to chaos and violence is nowhere in sight? Certainly nothing superficial will do—no “this too shall pass” or “time is the greatest healer” or even “adversity is an opportunity for growth.” In this moment, in the midst of so much rage, the only thing I can hold on to is that this must be the tipping point, the point where we collectively refuse to tolerate racism any longer. Period. It’s madness that we treat anyone as if his or her life is worthless—it’s just madness. But we live in a mad world, where daily insanity is normalized and hatred has become a brand, with its own broadcast signal and Twitter account.

Mars dominates daily life for the next many months—eight to be exact, including a two-month Mars Retrograde from September 9 until November 13 for good measure, just so we really get the point. Mars symbolizes self-assertion, from raw expressions of global rage to the discipline of self-actualization. We are currently in the rage phase and as if to drive the point home, this past Sunday, the New York Times headline read “Fury in the Streets as Protests Spread Across the U.S.”, a headline made for Mars, god of war, as well as the warrior taking a stand. When Mars throws its might around, all sorts of aggressive interactions occur—and the current unrest and upheaval is just the beginning of the beginning. We are in the American Revolution 2.0 zone, which culminates with the U.S. Pluto return in February 2022.

Back in present time, Mars is in Pisces, moving into a conjunction with Neptune, also in Pisces, which is exact on June 13. Normally this conjunction would encourage empathy, but Mars throws a monkey wrench into that Neptunian sensitivity as it continues its square to the Sun in Gemini. This is a fractious interaction that’s not the least bit interested in sentimental leanings. This Sun/Mars/Neptune square is likely to exploit the already too-intense air with divisive stories aimed at using Neptune’s susceptibility for suggestion—it symbolizes imagination—to encourage fear and then anger as the response to that fear.

On June 27, Mars enters Aries, where it stays until January 2021. Yes, that is as intense as it sounds—we will be dealing with a lot of heat and it won’t be easy managing the impulse to action.

It’s a bleak picture and it will remain bleak until the protests coalesce into a movement that unites enough people of all races, religions, genders, ages, and agendas against the forces that benefit from exploiting the differences that separate us. If the movement for social justice is to succeed at all, it needs to fortify its moral center so that it is wide and deep and strong enough to include all of us. We are not as disconnected from each other as we’ve been programmed to believe, and united we can and will make a difference.

Before I moved back to the United States last October I had a dream about my father, the radical, who has been dead for more than twenty years. In the dream he was young and marching with a picket sign. He turned to me and said, “Better get back to the U.S. soon; you don’t want to miss the revolution.” This revolution can’t be missed, even in its nascent state.

Take heart as you move through the coming weeks—it’s gonna take a lot of heart to make it through the waves of change crashing on the shores of daily life. Continue to strengthen your internal center and listen closely to your heart—it will offer the best guidance. And as always, be kind. To everyone. But don’t mistake compassion for permission. True compassion knows the difference between right and wrong and while it is willing to take a stand for the Greater Good, true compassion causes no additional harm to anyone.