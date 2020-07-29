Astrology
Aquarium Age: July 29 – August 4, 2020
The sky is busier than it has been in a while and as the planets align in powerful combinations, regular routines reflect that celestial potency, all of which translates into an intensification of the ongoing intensity. Political hit squads masquerading as law enforcement continue to wreak havoc in U.S. cities even as the global pandemic continues to rearrange reality everywhere; economies all around the world are struggling to gain or regain momentum and on an individual level, frustration and desperation about simply making it through all these obstacles and surviving is increasing for far too many. It’s hard work no matter how you frame it and lots of folks are starting to lose whatever cool they had managed to maintain. It’s also important to acknowledge the great waves of grief pounding the shores of daily life—so many of our fellow travelers have lost their lives and their loved ones are mourning those deaths; so many more are at risk for contracting the virus; and here in the United States, millions are at the edge of the survival abyss, facing unprecedented poverty and homelessness as a result of the callous posturing of Senate Republicans, who refuse to acknowledge the basic needs that so many citizens require to simply make it through this catastrophic time. It’s imperative that we join together to care for each other—it’s one of the primary lessons many of us are learning from our global situation.
You might want to get out your notebooks so you can track the astral action:
(1) Mars in Aries dominates the action as it continues to square Jupiter—the Mars/Jupiter square began on July 26, is exact on August 4, and lasts until August 15. By Sunday, August 2, Mars also moves into a square with Pluto that is exact on August 13 and lasts until August 31. And on August 10, Mars begins its square to Saturn, which is exact on August 24 but persists until October 15. Yes, this Mars/Saturn square seems to last forever (it will feel like forever somewhere after Labor Day, if not sooner) because both Mars and Saturn make “course correction” in September; Mars goes retrograde on September 9 and Saturn Direct begins on September 29. It’s not a pretty picture because this ongoing square translates into an almost never-ending pernicious astral air.
Mars signifies war as well as the warrior and when it transits Aries, that fighting disposition is amplified many times over. Do not expect the violence in the streets to end any time soon. Of course this plays right into Mr. Trump’s plan: if you can create chaos, especially violent chaos, you can exploit fear and anxiety, emotional states that serve your political purposes. Those not prone to belligerence as a first response need to stand for nonviolence. Pay attention, spiritual warriors: you are required to keep the peace, and there are plenty of places where keeping the peace is essential, making it more than necessary to remember what we learned from nonviolent revolutionaries Mahatma Gandhi and Reverend King: violence only begets violence. Take heart in the awareness that we have already won this revolution. It may not be obvious to you yet, but there are far more people who thrive on diversity and love and justice than there are bigots who feed on hatred.
(2) These Mars squares exacerbate the effect of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction, especially as Saturn retrogrades within range of Pluto before it goes direct at the end of September. This is the configuration that turned the world upside down and will continue to turn the world upside down for the next couple of months. Take a deep breath—as many as necessary—knowing that you can make it through these waves.
This week there are other interactions—Mercury in Cancer opposes the Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto conjunction as the Moon conjuncts Jupiter, Pluto, and then Saturn. But none are as significant or powerful as…
(3) A Sun/Uranus square that began on July 26, is exact on August 2, and lasts until August 9. This is the freedom-fighting configuration that feeds the need to take a stand for personal liberty as well as for collective freedom—it is the rebel, with or without a cause. (“Oy” is all I really want to say about this square, but I will try a few more words.) Under this influence, it would be wise to be thoughtful about the stands you’re willing to take. Again, we are in an extraordinarily bellicose climate and because so many people will be inclined to take an aggressive stand, it is important for those of us committed to real change to hold the ground of nonviolence.
When I contemplate these coming weeks, I keep seeing the scene in the Gandhi film of the march on the Dharasana Salt Works in Gujarat, where the soldiers keep beating the marchers with clubs and yet they keep on marching. It was May 21, 1930, and on that day, there was a waning Mars/Uranus conjunction, both planets in Aries, both square Pluto in Cancer, Pluto almost opposite the position it currently occupies in Capricorn.
We know history repeats itself, but never exactly, because this is a free-will planet and we can always, always, always make new choices. These next weeks are powerful–wheel-turning–and therefore disturbing. Hold your inner ground by keeping your internal compass aligned with the true north of your spiritual conviction. North is where the world’s wobbles usher in new ages and with those new eras, opportunities to make profound shifts in attitude and behavior.
The next many weeks are pivotal and there will be a plethora of shifts that are certain to leave many of us even more stressed than we already are. But don’t give up. These are the ups and downs, progress and regress, that are part of every major shift in a cultural paradigm. Most importantly, help your fellow travelers, especially young people, for they are the hope of the planet and they need to be honored and respected as they fight for a better world.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Last week’s advice works for this week, too: use your power wisely. Yes, we live in tumultuous times, but that’s no excuse for adding to the tension by insisting that your way is the only “right” way. Breathe deeply as many times as needed to stay grounded in your determination to keep the peace.
Taurus April 20-May 20
Continue to do whatever it is you do to maintain your mental and spiritual health and you’ll create a vibrant internal barrier that’s capable of resisting external interference. If necessary, turn off the news, increase your meditation, and focus your mind on joyous activities.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Anticipate a fair degree of aggression as you attempt to implement a framework designed to benefit not just your well-being but also the well-being of those around you—family, friends, co-workers, and even strangers. It won’t necessarily be an easy-peasy process, but it will eventually yield positive results.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Expect clashes about almost everything with significant others, personal or professional, and while some of those interactions could be toxic, for the most part all the players are interested in creating positive structures that work for everyone, especially when it comes to an organizational plan for safety.
Leo July 23-August 22
It may not be easy staying focused on work-related issues, especially if you are distracted by a health issue. I know you want to make the most of the Martian ambition to accomplish your goals, but it might be wise to slow down and find a comfortable pace, one that includes time for fun and relaxation.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Yes, you are going through a lot of changes and the constantly shifting tides of daily life could cause you to be more than a little testy, especially as those you love continue to do things their way rather than the way you want them done. The smartest thing you can do, but also the hardest thing, is just let go.
Libra September 23-October 22
You’re still doing heavy lifting when it comes to relationship issues—so what else is new? It’s worthwhile work, especially if you’re facing anger patterns that seem to always insinuate themselves when you’re relating to significant others. Be honest with yourself, own your part, and you’ll make it through these waves.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
While it’s not in your nature to overtly up the anger ante at the work place, it’s likely to be difficult to hold your tongue, especially when so many people are behaving so recklessly. I’m not advising you to hold back when it comes safety measures related to COVID-19; I’m advising you to choose your words carefully.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
You could be suffering from Trump fatigue, COVID fatigue, a combination of both, worrying about finances, or all of it. The obvious solution is to get some rest, yet that’s not easy when there are so many places that your help is needed. Still… it’s nevertheless a good idea to get some rest.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
There is no easy way through the intensity other than to keep putting one foot in front of the other and dealing with any difficulties one situation at a time. While this advice may be boring, boring might be a relief given the steady stream of obligations and responsibilities you’re trying to cope with.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
You’re in the midst of several significant conversations, some frustrating while others are gratifying. There’s no rhyme or reason to the difference in tone other than who you’re talking to and whether or not you share mutual concerns. Be discerning about sharing your ideas, but enjoy differing opinions.
Pisces February 19-March 20
You’re tempted to spend more than you have helping others, but generosity is a gift and these days it’s a gift to squander. So even if it’s buying coffee for a stranger or picking up the grocery tab or allowing others to do the same for you, continue to help when and where necessary—you won’t regret being kind.