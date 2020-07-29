Aquarium Age: July 29 – August 4, 2020

The sky is busier than it has been in a while and as the planets align in powerful combinations, regular routines reflect that celestial potency, all of which translates into an intensification of the ongoing intensity. Political hit squads masquerading as law enforcement continue to wreak havoc in U.S. cities even as the global pandemic continues to rearrange reality everywhere; economies all around the world are struggling to gain or regain momentum and on an individual level, frustration and desperation about simply making it through all these obstacles and surviving is increasing for far too many. It’s hard work no matter how you frame it and lots of folks are starting to lose whatever cool they had managed to maintain. It’s also important to acknowledge the great waves of grief pounding the shores of daily life—so many of our fellow travelers have lost their lives and their loved ones are mourning those deaths; so many more are at risk for contracting the virus; and here in the United States, millions are at the edge of the survival abyss, facing unprecedented poverty and homelessness as a result of the callous posturing of Senate Republicans, who refuse to acknowledge the basic needs that so many citizens require to simply make it through this catastrophic time. It’s imperative that we join together to care for each other—it’s one of the primary lessons many of us are learning from our global situation.

You might want to get out your notebooks so you can track the astral action:

(1) Mars in Aries dominates the action as it continues to square Jupiter—the Mars/Jupiter square began on July 26, is exact on August 4, and lasts until August 15. By Sunday, August 2, Mars also moves into a square with Pluto that is exact on August 13 and lasts until August 31. And on August 10, Mars begins its square to Saturn, which is exact on August 24 but persists until October 15. Yes, this Mars/Saturn square seems to last forever (it will feel like forever somewhere after Labor Day, if not sooner) because both Mars and Saturn make “course correction” in September; Mars goes retrograde on September 9 and Saturn Direct begins on September 29. It’s not a pretty picture because this ongoing square translates into an almost never-ending pernicious astral air.

Mars signifies war as well as the warrior and when it transits Aries, that fighting disposition is amplified many times over. Do not expect the violence in the streets to end any time soon. Of course this plays right into Mr. Trump’s plan: if you can create chaos, especially violent chaos, you can exploit fear and anxiety, emotional states that serve your political purposes. Those not prone to belligerence as a first response need to stand for nonviolence. Pay attention, spiritual warriors: you are required to keep the peace, and there are plenty of places where keeping the peace is essential, making it more than necessary to remember what we learned from nonviolent revolutionaries Mahatma Gandhi and Reverend King: violence only begets violence. Take heart in the awareness that we have already won this revolution. It may not be obvious to you yet, but there are far more people who thrive on diversity and love and justice than there are bigots who feed on hatred.

(2) These Mars squares exacerbate the effect of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction, especially as Saturn retrogrades within range of Pluto before it goes direct at the end of September. This is the configuration that turned the world upside down and will continue to turn the world upside down for the next couple of months. Take a deep breath—as many as necessary—knowing that you can make it through these waves.

This week there are other interactions—Mercury in Cancer opposes the Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto conjunction as the Moon conjuncts Jupiter, Pluto, and then Saturn. But none are as significant or powerful as…

(3) A Sun/Uranus square that began on July 26, is exact on August 2, and lasts until August 9. This is the freedom-fighting configuration that feeds the need to take a stand for personal liberty as well as for collective freedom—it is the rebel, with or without a cause. (“Oy” is all I really want to say about this square, but I will try a few more words.) Under this influence, it would be wise to be thoughtful about the stands you’re willing to take. Again, we are in an extraordinarily bellicose climate and because so many people will be inclined to take an aggressive stand, it is important for those of us committed to real change to hold the ground of nonviolence.

When I contemplate these coming weeks, I keep seeing the scene in the Gandhi film of the march on the Dharasana Salt Works in Gujarat, where the soldiers keep beating the marchers with clubs and yet they keep on marching. It was May 21, 1930, and on that day, there was a waning Mars/Uranus conjunction, both planets in Aries, both square Pluto in Cancer, Pluto almost opposite the position it currently occupies in Capricorn.

We know history repeats itself, but never exactly, because this is a free-will planet and we can always, always, always make new choices. These next weeks are powerful–wheel-turning–and therefore disturbing. Hold your inner ground by keeping your internal compass aligned with the true north of your spiritual conviction. North is where the world’s wobbles usher in new ages and with those new eras, opportunities to make profound shifts in attitude and behavior.

The next many weeks are pivotal and there will be a plethora of shifts that are certain to leave many of us even more stressed than we already are. But don’t give up. These are the ups and downs, progress and regress, that are part of every major shift in a cultural paradigm. Most importantly, help your fellow travelers, especially young people, for they are the hope of the planet and they need to be honored and respected as they fight for a better world.