Aquarium Age: July 22 – 28, 2020

The question most of us are asking is: will this madness ever end? Everyone wants the insanity that has become the new “normal” to just go away—it would be such a deep relief to not have to wade through all the crazy, racist, stupid, and dangerous chatter that blasts through the airwaves every day, and to not be forced to bear witness to the continued egregious acts of cruelty perpetrated by the Mr. Trump and his gang of Hungry Ghosts. Alas… the madness continues for a while, at least according to the planets, and even if Mr. Biden wins the presidency, repairing the foundational structures of daily life (that have so purposefully been deconstructed by the mad men of the Republican Party) won’t happen overnight; the damage is just too severe and it’s going to take effort and energy to realign the basic functions of the federal government. This was the goal of Bannon, Breitbart, Mr. Trump, and the intolerably influential and wealthy right-wing people who worked and continue to work behind the scenes to elect Trump; it’s these supporters, and not just his easily manipulated base, that had and still have a shared purpose: destroy the government. Their efforts, coupled with the determination of Vladimir Putin to bring the United States to its knees, have brought the United States to its knees.

But it took a pandemic and tens of thousands of lives lost to fully unmask the pernicious intent of Mr. Trump and his well-heeled hooligans. Just as COVID-19 has revealed every inequity in our culture, it also revealed (finally) that the emperor has no clothes—he stands before us naked, only his minions pretending he is clothed and only his minions upholding his (and thus, their) “divine” right to lead, which really means grabbing as much as they can before the system collapses.

Welcome to the stunning and on-going effect of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction, which was intensified by Jupiter, all combinations of which are affecting Mr. Trump’s natal chart, making it possible to see the true depth of Pluto’s power through his decompensation.

Mars moves into a square with Jupiter this week, then a square with Pluto by July 31, and then a square with Saturn by August 10—oy! All these interactions are signatures of power struggles, violence, and war, and no one would put it past the mad man in the White House to start a war hoping to distract from his dilemma of failing polls and the rising COVID-19 death toll. From an individual perspective, many of our fellow travelers are anxious and feeling the heat of uncertainty as the federal government continues to dicker (along party lines) over whether to supply essential aid to the many millions of people who will lose everything if their financial support is cut off. If the callous parsimony of the Republican senators continues, the people will eventually rise up, as they should, and take a stand against what Gandhi deemed the worst kind of violence—poverty. I used to wonder if Republicans rooted for the Empire when they watch Star Wars, but since Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts slithered into power, I don’t wonder anymore. Now I realize that most of them also misunderstood Les Mis—the more Republicans deny financial relief to those suffering under the collapsed economy, the more every person trying to feed her or his starving family will become the new Jean Valjean. Eventually the citizens will rebel, not because they are socialists, but because rebellion is the appropriate response to oppression; something our forefathers knew only too well, as in no taxation without representation. What would happen if all of us stopped paying our taxes until the government understands that its prime motive is to act on our behalf?

For those intent on watching astral cycles, make a note: on July 25, Mars will be at 15° Aries, the same degree of Aries on which it goes direct on November 13, when it ends its retrograde that begins on September 9. Watch what transpires from July 25 through September 9, because that is the ground Mars will retrace when it starts its retrospective.

The next couple of weeks are likely to be quite volatile, especially as the heat of summer coalesces with the fevered need for change—it might actually be impossible to avoid conflict. Be sure to choose your battles wisely; save your energy for what matters and let the small stuff go. In the intensity of the coming weeks, kindness is essential to successfully navigating what lies ahead, so apply it liberally.