Astrology
Aquarium Age: July 22 – 28, 2020
The question most of us are asking is: will this madness ever end? Everyone wants the insanity that has become the new “normal” to just go away—it would be such a deep relief to not have to wade through all the crazy, racist, stupid, and dangerous chatter that blasts through the airwaves every day, and to not be forced to bear witness to the continued egregious acts of cruelty perpetrated by the Mr. Trump and his gang of Hungry Ghosts. Alas… the madness continues for a while, at least according to the planets, and even if Mr. Biden wins the presidency, repairing the foundational structures of daily life (that have so purposefully been deconstructed by the mad men of the Republican Party) won’t happen overnight; the damage is just too severe and it’s going to take effort and energy to realign the basic functions of the federal government. This was the goal of Bannon, Breitbart, Mr. Trump, and the intolerably influential and wealthy right-wing people who worked and continue to work behind the scenes to elect Trump; it’s these supporters, and not just his easily manipulated base, that had and still have a shared purpose: destroy the government. Their efforts, coupled with the determination of Vladimir Putin to bring the United States to its knees, have brought the United States to its knees.
But it took a pandemic and tens of thousands of lives lost to fully unmask the pernicious intent of Mr. Trump and his well-heeled hooligans. Just as COVID-19 has revealed every inequity in our culture, it also revealed (finally) that the emperor has no clothes—he stands before us naked, only his minions pretending he is clothed and only his minions upholding his (and thus, their) “divine” right to lead, which really means grabbing as much as they can before the system collapses.
Welcome to the stunning and on-going effect of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction, which was intensified by Jupiter, all combinations of which are affecting Mr. Trump’s natal chart, making it possible to see the true depth of Pluto’s power through his decompensation.
Mars moves into a square with Jupiter this week, then a square with Pluto by July 31, and then a square with Saturn by August 10—oy! All these interactions are signatures of power struggles, violence, and war, and no one would put it past the mad man in the White House to start a war hoping to distract from his dilemma of failing polls and the rising COVID-19 death toll. From an individual perspective, many of our fellow travelers are anxious and feeling the heat of uncertainty as the federal government continues to dicker (along party lines) over whether to supply essential aid to the many millions of people who will lose everything if their financial support is cut off. If the callous parsimony of the Republican senators continues, the people will eventually rise up, as they should, and take a stand against what Gandhi deemed the worst kind of violence—poverty. I used to wonder if Republicans rooted for the Empire when they watch Star Wars, but since Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts slithered into power, I don’t wonder anymore. Now I realize that most of them also misunderstood Les Mis—the more Republicans deny financial relief to those suffering under the collapsed economy, the more every person trying to feed her or his starving family will become the new Jean Valjean. Eventually the citizens will rebel, not because they are socialists, but because rebellion is the appropriate response to oppression; something our forefathers knew only too well, as in no taxation without representation. What would happen if all of us stopped paying our taxes until the government understands that its prime motive is to act on our behalf?
For those intent on watching astral cycles, make a note: on July 25, Mars will be at 15° Aries, the same degree of Aries on which it goes direct on November 13, when it ends its retrograde that begins on September 9. Watch what transpires from July 25 through September 9, because that is the ground Mars will retrace when it starts its retrospective.
The next couple of weeks are likely to be quite volatile, especially as the heat of summer coalesces with the fevered need for change—it might actually be impossible to avoid conflict. Be sure to choose your battles wisely; save your energy for what matters and let the small stuff go. In the intensity of the coming weeks, kindness is essential to successfully navigating what lies ahead, so apply it liberally.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
You’re in the midst of a powerful process brought to you by Mars in your Sign, a process that’s all about power and how to use it wisely. It’s all too easy to bark commands, so rather than giving in to the impulse to say “because I said so,” think about what might be a kinder and gentler way to lead. I’m not suggesting you give up your point of view; I’m suggesting that you refine your technique.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
The key to navigating these waves of change is to rely on your spiritual practice—assuming you have one, and if you don’t, it might be wise to explore your possibilities. A spiritual practice assumes an external reference point that embodies your highest principles and can act as a guide when you most need help and are facing tough decisions.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Use this time to tie up the loose ends of projects you couldn’t quite finish during the retrograde. Don’t fret about taking care of old business when Mars is moving full steam ahead. There are details that need your attention before you can move on to the next phase, so take a deep breath and dive back into the past with the intention of bringing those plans to a close.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Continue to be as nonreactive as possible—which won’t be easy given the intense emotional environment we’re all experiencing—and you’ll find a way to demonstrate your strength that isn’t about having to lord it over others or shame coworkers into submission. Be generous of heart and spirit and you’ll receive the support you need from the right people.
Leo July 23-August 22
Humor is your greatest ally during the coming weeks, so when possible try to use laughter to diminish stress. I realize that not a lot is funny right now, but finding the funny will help you to focus on a positive perspective rather than risk getting sucked into a vortex of too much seriousness. We need to find solutions but we need them to be uplifting, and sometimes that means ironic.
Virgo August 23-September 22
The ground keeps shifting, and while you are not averse to change, the twists and turns of daily life are making it difficult to stay grounded in your regular routines. Rather than resist these forces of change, open to them and embrace the flux. Yes, I realize that might not be an easy choice, but resentment isn’t going to change the flow, and acquiescing to what is will just make life easier.
Libra September 23-October 22
Turn the situation on its head and have the courage to look at the pieces of your personal puzzle from an entirely new perspective. This process is not about abandoning what matters to you; it’s about attempting to figure out how to sort through unnecessary patterns in your life so you can concentrate on what is necessary—and with luck, what’s essential will bring you joy.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
It will take a lot of effort to maintain your equilibrium during this extremely busy and turbulent time, but maintain it you must. Although it appears as if too much is occurring from day to day for you to handle all of it well, you have the strength to handle the onslaught of responsibilities. So prioritize your time and energy and be sure to include time for self-care.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
You are in your element—Mars is in your Solar House of creativity, powering the urge to express yourself, but also encouraging the urge for romance and flirtation. So take a break from the intensity and remember that you are fundamentally geared to the Jupiterian notion that fun is as important as work—have at it and make sure it includes the company of friends.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
The key to your success is being utterly honest with yourself about what you’re feeling and why those feelings are determining your choices. There’s nothing wrong with making emotional decisions, but it’s important to recognize that’s what you are doing. That awareness may help you to modify or refine certain decisions so that they engender long-term beneficial results.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Sometimes it’s important to know when enough is enough—and your plate is so full, it isn’t possible to take on one more task. It’s important to figure out what you can let go of. I’m not suggesting that you discard significant obligations or that you sacrifice what you love to do. I’m advising you to be discerning about when you say “yes” knowing that you won’t be able to follow through.
Pisces February 19-March 20
It’s a deeply emotional week, and regardless of what needs to be done, you may find yourself lost in a torrent of feelings and a bit stymied by how to handle the intensity. The best advice I can offer is to have the courage to say no when no is the best remedy for you. You won’t be able to maintain your balance if you don’t take care of yourself first—it’s like the warning on the plane: put your oxygen mask on before you help others.