Aquarium Age: February 19 – 25, 2020
We’re still in the effect of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn that was exact on January 12, 2020, a rare planetary event that spans a great arc of time, which makes it influence momentous. It’s a great Wheel Turning celestial cycle that destroys whatever has run its course and no longer serves while simultaneously inspiring new ways of addressing the same issues. Time travels in a spiral, constantly touching on the same cardinal points but never actually retouching those points in the same place along the continuum, which is why history repeats but never exactly replicates itself. The repetition of this Saturn/Pluto cycle has sparked conversations all around the world concerning government and its role, the rule of law, and many other societal structures that hold day-to-day “reality” in place. Because these structures are being challenged everywhere and because we have yet to figure out how to meet those challenges with a consensus on what needs to be learned from history, daily life often seems as if we are suspended in some sort of odd limbo—not here, not there, not anywhere.
Pluto began its journey through Capricorn in 2008, its first sojourn there since 1762. Capricorn is the Sign of systems and structures, which includes corporations, governments, and banks—all of which have shuddered from Pluto’s presence over the past twelve years. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, which is concluding its most recent transit through its Home Sign this year, a transit that began in 2017 and repeats approximately every 29 years. The last cycle of Saturn through Capricorn was in November 1988 and the next will begin in January 2047. Saturn and Pluto will not be conjunct again in Capricorn until 2754.
Here in the powerful aftermath of this rare planetary pattern, we are witnessing the devastating effect of our structures crumbling. While some of these structures needed attention because they failed to address the modern vicissitudes of life on planet Earth, their absolute destruction is rattling daily life in ways most of us never dreamed possible. Yes, dystopian futurists saw this coming, but the rest of us had no clue it would get this real, even if we enjoyed the end-of-the-world movies those writers spawned. The biggest problem of all is the uncertainty our current structural dissolution has put in motion.
Our situation, personal and collective, is asking us to learn to live comfortably with uncertainty and that is a hard task. A friend of mine defines mental health as the ability to live life despite its constantly shifting tides. Most of us can’t do that at all (which I guess from his perspective makes us all a little crazy) and very few can do it skillfully. In the current climate of uncertainty, we are free floating, no longer tethered to the old paradigms and unfortunately, because we have yet to create new ones capable of supporting positive transformation, we are, as Bob Dylan once wrote, “like a rolling stone, with no direction known.” It’s just one of the consequences of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction. We need a known direction.
This week, Mercury Retrograde provides the perfect environment for contemplating what that new, future direction might be. Yes, I do know that retrogrades are about reflecting, reviewing, and reconsidering what is already in motion, but that is what makes this a perfect moment to contemplate where we are going. We need to contemplate what’s gone wrong so we can figure out how to make it right—the causal level reveals the cure. You can only create what you can envision and part of the problem is that many of us are only focused on what’s collapsing and the devastation of that turmoil. Imagine the combined effect of all the attorneys who previously found their true north in the rule of law shuddering from the realization that their guiding light has gone out—at least for now. Their collective shudder is just the most recent contributor to a pervasive experience of dislocation. Our collective dislocation is a disturbance that is physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. Mercury Retrograde provides us the cosmic opportunity to truly take in the magnitude of these disturbances so we can get clear about what needs to be created.
Unfortunately, Mercury Retrograde can also be a frustrating slog of missed calls, missing emails, and misunderstandings; and traffic and traveling are one snafu after another—nothing wants to move the way it “should” or the way you want it to. Interestingly, a Mars/Uranus trine supports movement of all kinds as well as the strength to move mountains. So while Mercury Retrograde may be stalling the action, Mars, in Capricorn, and Uranus, in Taurus, are scratching the itch to move. When these two titans of energy work together, their combined effect is the urge for freedom and the determination and courage to remain steadfast in pursuit of liberty. We need that right now, especially if we want to maintain mental health. So if frustration gets you down, use this Mars/Uranus trine to motivate exercise. It makes no difference what kind you choose—what matters is that you move. And if you can’t physically do it, use your imagination—the second greatest muscle of all.
The first and greatest muscle is the heart, so all week long as you wrestle with the weight of the ongoing existential limbo, let your heart lead the way. It may be difficult to stay steady in a practice of compassion, but it is worth the effort—always. Remember, your fellow travelers are as stressed as you—maybe even more, and a lighter touch motivated by kindness works wonders to lighten the load, allowing everyone to breathe a little easier.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Be steadfast in your intention to succeed at your plans and projects and also be determined not to let negativity of any kind interfere. I am not suggesting a Pollyanna-ish view of the world; I’m simply advising you to align body, mind, and spirit with the intention to do no harm even as you realize your ambitions.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Anticipate feeling a deep need for solitude as a way of handling the intensities. But also try to create a balance—perhaps there are friends or family who lift your spirits and can help you manage what seems like a heavy load. Don’t worry—it’s a phase and a long one, but it is just a phase.
Gemini May 21-June 21
You’re right, it has been a tsunami of changes, all of which have had a huge effect on your nervous system. But the best way through these waves is continuing to focus on finding a neutral path through the tumult—and denial is not an option. Even though it looks like a welcome choice, it won’t solve anything.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Honestly, I don’t know how you are handling the relationship intensity. Not only is it nonstop; there’s barely a moment to breathe before one partner or another—personal, professional, or both—adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Keep taking it a day at a time and eventually things will even out.
Leo July 23-August 22
Rely on your innately generous heart to lead the way and you will make all the best choices. I’m not suggesting that every choice will work, but I’m sure that if you allow your best intentions to inform your actions—even if modifications are necessary—you will still be in alignment with body, mind, heart, and soul.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Ask yourself if you are having fun—I know this seems like a silly question, especially when the world seems to be running on upheaval. Nevertheless, it’s an important question, because if you are going to handle this phase with grace, you are going to have to hold onto and cherish your moments of joy.
Libra September 23-October 22
If I were you, I would pay attention to your strong desire to stay at home and snuggle under the covers with a good book or a device for binge-watching. It’s not that you don’t want to participate—these urges are about taking care of yourself, a practice that requires many moments of private, quiet time.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Hmm… what still needs to be said that hasn’t already been a topic of conversation? Not much—but there might be facets of previous conversations that need clarification. Or additional information that might be useful to others, especially close friends and family who tend to listen with really big ears.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
It’s an aggregation of responsibility—fiscal first, and after that, you’re being asked to access a deeper level of integrity that focuses on walking your talk. Now, I know you are a big talker, but this is the time to put the blarney aside and simply tell the truth—the others involved will appreciate your candor.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
You have no choice but to take charge and lead the way, even if you don’t want the role. So rather than resisting or spending a moment of time worried about opposition, just step into the spotlight and start to sort things out. Don’t worry about what others think—in the end, they will be relieved and grateful.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
There’s so much happening in your head that I have a headache—it’s too much mental energy to handle without help. Do whatever you do to manage the stress of a mind that just won’t quit. Meditating would be wise, but make it a movement meditation so you can physically discharge the psychic intensity.
Pisces February 19-March 20
It’s your time—the Sun is in your Sign and your light is shining brightly. Use this influence along with your innate empathy to help others in your community find their way through these waves of change. You don’t have to—and you can’t—solve every problem, but you can listen and that is a potent contribution.