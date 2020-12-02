Astrology, Expand
Aquarium Age: December 2 – 8, 2020
Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction Part One.
We are in the final weeks of a long and difficult year, one that demanded we look much more deeply into how we want to live, especially when it comes to what we value most as individuals and as an aggregation of cultures inhabiting Planet Earth. 2020 began with the earth-shattering conjunction of Saturn and Pluto in the Sign of Capricorn. (For history buffs: Saturn and Pluto hadn’t been conjunct in Capricorn since 1518.) Saturn signifies structures, Pluto represents the process of death and resurrection, and their alignment in Capricorn dealt a death blow to many of the structures and systems we previously relied on. While we knew many of those structures had outlived their usefulness and were essentially corrupt and unjust—upholding racism and income inequality, to name just two—it took this dynamic conjunction to bring the injustice of those structures into clear sight. Pluto’s resurrective power is yet to begin and probably won’t be felt keenly for the next several years, given that we are only at the beginning of the United States of America Pluto Return—it won’t be exact until February, 2022. As you reflect on 2020, you don’t need me to tell you again the devastating consequences of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction, which also included three Jupiter/Pluto conjunctions, all of which signaled surges of COVID-19. Just as a Jupiter/Pluto conjunction signaled the final wave of the Spanish Flu nearly one hundred years ago, we are in the wake of the third Jupiter/Pluto conjunction now and its effect will persist until spring.
But there is good astral news at the end of this arduous year. On the solstice, which occurs on December 21at 5:02 AM EST, another wheel-turning astral event takes place. While it’s not unlike the Saturn/Pluto conjunction in its intensity, this is a constructive, positive, and hopeful signature. At 1:20 PM EST—six hours after the winter solstice signals the return of the light—an exact Jupiter/Saturn conjunction occurs at 0° Aquarius 29′. Ancient astrologers, who were also astronomers, called Jupiter and Saturn the “Great Chronocrators”; both planets were (and still are) visible to the naked eye and both move more slowly (Saturn especially) in their orbits around the Sun than the other planets and thus were more closely associated with the passage of time. Jupiter and Saturn are conjunct every twenty years, and our ancestral sky watchers believed those conjunctions to be indicators of a new cycle.
Ancient astrologers also noticed a meta pattern that contained those twenty-year cycles: the conjunctions occurred within a specific astrological element for approximately two hundred years; then the conjunctions would shift to another element and the process would continue. Approximately every eight hundred years, the whole cycle would begin anew through the four elements. The completion of a cycle signaled a new regime, which these astrologers also saw as a time of great “social, economic and political” turning points. The conjunction on this year’s winter solstice is just such a seminal event. For those interested in a long list of this cycle, go to Richard Nolle’s site: www.astropro.com/features/tables/geo/ju-sa/ju000sa.html
Since the new cycle occurs in Aquarius, it is likely that you are already seeing claims that this conjunction signals the start of the Aquarian Age—and that may be the case. But it would be wise to understand that these cycles evolve over time. Yes, the utopian principles attributed to Aquarius are what we are searching for as remedies: an egalitarian perspective based on social justice and grounded in fellowship among all sentient beings, and innovation as the catalyst for solving many of our current problems. But we are only at the beginning of such a cycle and it will take time for individuals as well for our many global collective cultures to embrace and cultivate them in daily life.
Even if it does take time to achieve the necessary collective critical mass to manifest an innovative and more compassionate paradigm, at least we know the stars are supporting our efforts. So start thinking about what you want to bring into being under this new social signature and then align thought, word, and deed with your vision of what could be.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
The Jupiter/Saturn conjunction occurs in your Solar House of community, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself contemplating how you can increase your participation in helping the world to become a better place. You don’t have to build a park, school, or hospital to make your contribution matter; you simply have to be willing to take positive, tangible steps toward helping others.
Taurus April 20-May 20
Jupiter and Saturn are conjunct in your Solar House of achievement and recognition, stoking your ambition to make a name for yourself, but also modifying your definition of success. Some define success financially, while others define it as the process of actualizing one’s dreams and visions. Contemplate your definition, which could be a combination of both.
Gemini May 21-June 21
The Jupiter/Saturn conjunction takes place in your Solar House of belief systems, and its presence will urge you to contemplate which beliefs are holding you back and which ones are spurring you forward. You don’t have to sort this out all at once, but it might be wise to start thinking about it now; that way you will have a head start on clarifying what’s true for you and what isn’t.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Jupiter and Saturn are conjunct in your Solar House of transformation, and as a result, you’re curious about finding new ways of exploring personal growth. Be prepared to revisit techniques you might have previously rejected. That doesn’t mean you have to push yourself to explore practices that make you uncomfortable; just be willing to go deeper into what you need to grow.
Leo July 23-August 22
Jupiter and Saturn form a perfect union in your Solar House of relationship, which means whether or not you’re partnered, you’re going to be thinking about all kinds of relationships, personal and professional, and what they mean to you. You may find yourself discarding old ways of interacting with significant others even as you search for new ways to engage with those you care about.
Virgo August 23-September 22
The Jupiter/Saturn conjunction occurs in your Solar House of health and service, setting you on a new trajectory of how you care for others and how you care for yourself. Before you take your first steps, think about what a deeper, more present pattern of caring might look like, and as you do, keep in mind that helping doesn’t have to translate into giving up what you love.
Libra September 23-October 22
Jupiter and Saturn align in your Solar House of self-expression, which is also the Solar House of romance, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself pursuing new creative avenues as you simultaneously feel the itch to experience a new romance. I’m not suggesting you get a divorce and seek the company of another; I’m simply suggesting that this conjunction could be quite stimulating.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
The Jupiter/Saturn conjunction occurs in your Solar House of the home, and while we mostly think of home as an external abode—our place in the world—home is also about how we feel internally. When we feel at home with ourselves, we feel at home no matter where we are in the world. Embrace the possibilities of this new phase and allow it to revitalize your quest to belong.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Hmmm… let’s see… the Jupiter/Saturn conjunction happens in your Solar House of communication, which easily translates into even more conversations, dialogues, and discussions. And because you tend toward the loquacious normally, you may find yourself exhausted from all there is to say and listen to. Nevertheless, this new phase has the potential to be quite informative.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Jupiter and Saturn form a conjunction in your Solar House of personal finance which translates into the possibility of a new financial practice. Not that there’s necessarily anything wrong with your current habits, but it’s always good to review what needs to shift for things to improve. Use this time to sort through what’s working and what isn’t and you’ll be pleased with the long-term results.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Jupiter and Saturn align in your Solar House of personality, triggering a strong desire to shift your persona into a new gear that will allow you to move more easily in the world. Take a moment to contemplate what you would like to shift in how you present yourself to others and then think about what steps you can take to manifest that vision and put your ideals into practice.
Pisces February 19-March 20
The Jupiter/Saturn conjunction occurs in your Solar House of psychology, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself thinking about how family as well as cultural patterning affects your worldview. You could decide to go into therapy, but you could also decide to become a therapist or counselor. Whatever you choose, be prepared to think, deeply, about the origins of your perspective.