Aquarium Age: December 2 – 8, 2020

Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction Part One.

We are in the final weeks of a long and difficult year, one that demanded we look much more deeply into how we want to live, especially when it comes to what we value most as individuals and as an aggregation of cultures inhabiting Planet Earth. 2020 began with the earth-shattering conjunction of Saturn and Pluto in the Sign of Capricorn. (For history buffs: Saturn and Pluto hadn’t been conjunct in Capricorn since 1518.) Saturn signifies structures, Pluto represents the process of death and resurrection, and their alignment in Capricorn dealt a death blow to many of the structures and systems we previously relied on. While we knew many of those structures had outlived their usefulness and were essentially corrupt and unjust—upholding racism and income inequality, to name just two—it took this dynamic conjunction to bring the injustice of those structures into clear sight. Pluto’s resurrective power is yet to begin and probably won’t be felt keenly for the next several years, given that we are only at the beginning of the United States of America Pluto Return—it won’t be exact until February, 2022. As you reflect on 2020, you don’t need me to tell you again the devastating consequences of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction, which also included three Jupiter/Pluto conjunctions, all of which signaled surges of COVID-19. Just as a Jupiter/Pluto conjunction signaled the final wave of the Spanish Flu nearly one hundred years ago, we are in the wake of the third Jupiter/Pluto conjunction now and its effect will persist until spring.

But there is good astral news at the end of this arduous year. On the solstice, which occurs on December 21at 5:02 AM EST, another wheel-turning astral event takes place. While it’s not unlike the Saturn/Pluto conjunction in its intensity, this is a constructive, positive, and hopeful signature. At 1:20 PM EST—six hours after the winter solstice signals the return of the light—an exact Jupiter/Saturn conjunction occurs at 0° Aquarius 29′. Ancient astrologers, who were also astronomers, called Jupiter and Saturn the “Great Chronocrators”; both planets were (and still are) visible to the naked eye and both move more slowly (Saturn especially) in their orbits around the Sun than the other planets and thus were more closely associated with the passage of time. Jupiter and Saturn are conjunct every twenty years, and our ancestral sky watchers believed those conjunctions to be indicators of a new cycle.

Ancient astrologers also noticed a meta pattern that contained those twenty-year cycles: the conjunctions occurred within a specific astrological element for approximately two hundred years; then the conjunctions would shift to another element and the process would continue. Approximately every eight hundred years, the whole cycle would begin anew through the four elements. The completion of a cycle signaled a new regime, which these astrologers also saw as a time of great “social, economic and political” turning points. The conjunction on this year’s winter solstice is just such a seminal event. For those interested in a long list of this cycle, go to Richard Nolle’s site: www.astropro.com/features/tables/geo/ju-sa/ju000sa.html

Since the new cycle occurs in Aquarius, it is likely that you are already seeing claims that this conjunction signals the start of the Aquarian Age—and that may be the case. But it would be wise to understand that these cycles evolve over time. Yes, the utopian principles attributed to Aquarius are what we are searching for as remedies: an egalitarian perspective based on social justice and grounded in fellowship among all sentient beings, and innovation as the catalyst for solving many of our current problems. But we are only at the beginning of such a cycle and it will take time for individuals as well for our many global collective cultures to embrace and cultivate them in daily life.

Even if it does take time to achieve the necessary collective critical mass to manifest an innovative and more compassionate paradigm, at least we know the stars are supporting our efforts. So start thinking about what you want to bring into being under this new social signature and then align thought, word, and deed with your vision of what could be.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.