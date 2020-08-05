Aquarium Age: August 5 – 11, 2020

Mr. Trump never denied that his agenda was to dismantle democracy. Whether we understand that intention through his adoration of Mr. Putin and the consistent effort to do Putin’s bidding, or we see it through his choices for cabinet heads and their consistent efforts to dismantle the foundations of government, or we hear it through the words of Mr. Bannon (who said it often), it’s the same story: Mr. Trump is the great destroyer—a role he embodies every day through his unrelenting cruelty and disregard for life. Perhaps he will be remembered that way—not for the buildings that bear his name but for the lives lost to his callousness and the damage done to the foundations of democracy he attempted to destroy.

From an astrological perspective, we must remember that Mr. Trump is in the midst of several intense Pluto aspects, and as those of us who follow astrology know, Pluto symbolizes death and rebirth; Pluto almost always eliminates what is not authentic so that what is true can emerge. The ancient astrologers of Mesopotamia would also remind us that as the “king” of this land, what happens to Mr. Trump is representative of what happens to the entire nation and all of its people. He is the reflection of the worst of us. The good news is that the reflection of the worst has galvanized many of us to be the best that we can be.

Resistance to his destructive force has given birth to increased authentic self-expression everywhere—irrefutable truth stands in sharp contrast to his lies and stands strong against his dog-eat-dog values. And now the coronavirus has starkly revealed what many of us already knew—Mr. Trump lacks any concern for the lives of others. Each tweet reveals the depth of his cruelty and madness; every tweet, a nail in the coffin of his reign.

Watching the funeral of John Lewis and listening to President Obama delineate the harm being done to our country’s ideals and the effort we must make to undo that harm made me proud to be an American. But what struck me more than anything was the eulogy by Reverend James Lawson, who trained John Lewis and the other civil rights heroes in civil disobedience. Those trainees led the sit-ins and freedom rides. I remember a man who lived in our building when I was growing up who had been beaten badly during the freedom rides and whose face bore the scars of that violence; when I asked my parents about it, they explained what he had been through. I knew then that his bravery was amazing.

So listening to Reverend Lawson, a true satyagrahi and one of the founders of the nonviolence movement in this country, was truly inspiring. Gandhi called his non-violent movement satyagraha, which means (I am paraphrasing) holding firmly to truth. Which is, of course, what we all must do: hold firmly to the truth of our interconnectedness and the power of love and compassion. Many of us may not have the courage to plant our feet firmly on the ground of nonviolence, but there are other stands we can take.

That being said, when I watched a new ad by the Lincoln Project (whose ads are so good they make me want to be a reformed former Republican), I was struck by the conviction of the Wall of Moms standing against Trump’s goons and protecting the protestors in Portland. The ad shows those moms clad in yellow shirts and wearing bicycle helmets and warns that there will be moms in every city and that they won’t bend and they won’t break “and they won’t stop fighting to protect the rights of every American.” The ad reminded me of the nobility of the human heart when it takes a stand for truth. I was also reminded of the courage it takes to endure the hatred and violence of those who oppose truth. Here’s the link if you haven’t seen it: youtu.be/rwaklEmDn_0

And so our summer of Mars unfolds, rife with discontent. Most of us will be taking one stand or another, political or not, individual or collective, because this is the time when we have to choose what kind of world we want to live in. Mars, as many readers know, is driving the action for the next many months. Mars, the warrior archetype, is teaching an intensive on what it means to fight for what you believe in and what matters most, and as it squares the aggregation of planets in Capricorn—Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto—an aggregation that has deconstructed our known world, the urge to fight for what’s “right” is going to dominate daily life. Do your best to make love not war. I know that’s easier said than done, but if you can harness the sheer physical force of Mars and figure out how to transform that power into a commitment to stand firm in your truth without causing harm to your fellow travelers, you will answer the deeper call of this cosmic moment.