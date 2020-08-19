Aquarium Age: August 19 – 25, 2020

Many years ago, I had a country house in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. It was a wonderful old farmhouse with big fields, a barn, and a huge pond. Every August (just in time for corn and tomato season) my mother and her girlfriends, Thelma and Janet, would visit. (They had known each other since their late teens and they never stopped calling each other girlfriends even though by the time of their August visits they were all pushing seventy-something.) I loved their visits, especially when the conversation wended its way into protest stories—they had marched together on many picket lines and in demonstrations during the late 1930s and ’40s. They were young then, teenagers really, but they were determined to make a difference in the world. Sometimes as they walked down to the pond, I would lag behind just to take in their power. They were big women—larger than life—who had survived a myriad vicissitudes of life: disappointing marriages, a husband’s betrayal, the death of a child, the indignity and injustice of blacklists, and so many other unimaginables that have the power to break the heart and crush the spirit. But while they suffered, they never faltered in their commitment to making the world a better place for everyone, particularly for working people. Janet was a waitress and she taught me early on about the dignity of those for whom a better job was beyond their reach.

I saw these women as Amazon warriors who had suffered and survived the worst, yet still brought the best of their strength to life. They did not see themselves that way; they simply saw their stories as an expression of life, yet every once in a while they dared to speak with tremendous pride about what they had helped to accomplish—not as well-known leaders of a movement, but as the foot soldiers of a progressive agenda that helped change the world. Their reminiscing went something like this: Remember those marches for Social Security? We were there. Minimum wage? Not without us. Child labor laws? That, too. These women had marched and marched, and continued marching even when Senator McCarthy started persecuting communists (and they all werecommunists), even when their friends were blacklisted and jailed. It was dangerous, but they persisted.

They continued marching into the civil rights movement of the fifties and sixties—they never stopped marching for a better world. My mother joined the Grannies for Peace, sitting in at recruiting stations to protest the war in Iraq. I admired their tenacity and determination, but most of all, I admired their hope. I knew what these three women who had been friends for more than fifty years had endured, what their hearts had suffered and survived, but they never turned bitter and they always, always, always laughed—loudly, especially in the evenings when they would play cards and drink gin. They were beautiful, sweet, and fierce.

I see that same determination today in the young people taking to the streets—which is where our current revolution belongs and where all revolutions begin. When the people can no longer tolerate injustice, when cruelty reaches a tipping point, marching is the way you let those in charge know that the status quo is no longer acceptable. The difference between this generation and their grandmothers is that many of those marching today support a global evolution of consciousness as the core of revolution. This generation has much more at stake—the planet and all her inhabitants are in peril and the justice that’s needed is not just for workers and children but for all sentient beings, so that we may all live free from oppression.

As a Mars/Saturn square continues to turn up the heat this week, turning even the air bitter with a need to do battle, it will be hard to resist engaging in aggressive action. Take your stand, but remember that the means never justifies the ends—the means creates the ends. I realize that what I am about to say is a cliché, but if you want peace, you must live peace—something that’s very difficult to do when Mars is fanning the flames of righteousness and self-righteousness.

What would my mother, Janet, and Thelma say about Trump’s attack on the postal service—and every other egregious violation of his office? Take it to the streets, everywhere in every city; let the leaders know that it is unacceptable to destroy beneficial systems for personal gain. They would demand an end to his mendacious policies and they would not stop marching until they achieved their goal.

The thing I loved about these strong women is that they never contributed to violence. They weren’t consciously spiritual and had no idea about karma. They simply knew that the world needed to change and they were not going to employ violence to make the world a better place because violence never makes anything better. They were compassionate, kind, and committed to their cause of helping to improve the lives of the poor and working class. Their motivation wasn’t spiritual as we define spiritual, but it was heartfelt and true. And it had the power to change the world.