Astrology
Aquarium Age: August 19 – 25, 2020
Many years ago, I had a country house in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. It was a wonderful old farmhouse with big fields, a barn, and a huge pond. Every August (just in time for corn and tomato season) my mother and her girlfriends, Thelma and Janet, would visit. (They had known each other since their late teens and they never stopped calling each other girlfriends even though by the time of their August visits they were all pushing seventy-something.) I loved their visits, especially when the conversation wended its way into protest stories—they had marched together on many picket lines and in demonstrations during the late 1930s and ’40s. They were young then, teenagers really, but they were determined to make a difference in the world. Sometimes as they walked down to the pond, I would lag behind just to take in their power. They were big women—larger than life—who had survived a myriad vicissitudes of life: disappointing marriages, a husband’s betrayal, the death of a child, the indignity and injustice of blacklists, and so many other unimaginables that have the power to break the heart and crush the spirit. But while they suffered, they never faltered in their commitment to making the world a better place for everyone, particularly for working people. Janet was a waitress and she taught me early on about the dignity of those for whom a better job was beyond their reach.
I saw these women as Amazon warriors who had suffered and survived the worst, yet still brought the best of their strength to life. They did not see themselves that way; they simply saw their stories as an expression of life, yet every once in a while they dared to speak with tremendous pride about what they had helped to accomplish—not as well-known leaders of a movement, but as the foot soldiers of a progressive agenda that helped change the world. Their reminiscing went something like this: Remember those marches for Social Security? We were there. Minimum wage? Not without us. Child labor laws? That, too. These women had marched and marched, and continued marching even when Senator McCarthy started persecuting communists (and they all werecommunists), even when their friends were blacklisted and jailed. It was dangerous, but they persisted.
They continued marching into the civil rights movement of the fifties and sixties—they never stopped marching for a better world. My mother joined the Grannies for Peace, sitting in at recruiting stations to protest the war in Iraq. I admired their tenacity and determination, but most of all, I admired their hope. I knew what these three women who had been friends for more than fifty years had endured, what their hearts had suffered and survived, but they never turned bitter and they always, always, always laughed—loudly, especially in the evenings when they would play cards and drink gin. They were beautiful, sweet, and fierce.
I see that same determination today in the young people taking to the streets—which is where our current revolution belongs and where all revolutions begin. When the people can no longer tolerate injustice, when cruelty reaches a tipping point, marching is the way you let those in charge know that the status quo is no longer acceptable. The difference between this generation and their grandmothers is that many of those marching today support a global evolution of consciousness as the core of revolution. This generation has much more at stake—the planet and all her inhabitants are in peril and the justice that’s needed is not just for workers and children but for all sentient beings, so that we may all live free from oppression.
As a Mars/Saturn square continues to turn up the heat this week, turning even the air bitter with a need to do battle, it will be hard to resist engaging in aggressive action. Take your stand, but remember that the means never justifies the ends—the means creates the ends. I realize that what I am about to say is a cliché, but if you want peace, you must live peace—something that’s very difficult to do when Mars is fanning the flames of righteousness and self-righteousness.
What would my mother, Janet, and Thelma say about Trump’s attack on the postal service—and every other egregious violation of his office? Take it to the streets, everywhere in every city; let the leaders know that it is unacceptable to destroy beneficial systems for personal gain. They would demand an end to his mendacious policies and they would not stop marching until they achieved their goal.
The thing I loved about these strong women is that they never contributed to violence. They weren’t consciously spiritual and had no idea about karma. They simply knew that the world needed to change and they were not going to employ violence to make the world a better place because violence never makes anything better. They were compassionate, kind, and committed to their cause of helping to improve the lives of the poor and working class. Their motivation wasn’t spiritual as we define spiritual, but it was heartfelt and true. And it had the power to change the world.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
You’re no slouch when it comes to being a warrior, which could make it difficult for you to sit quietly by with Mars, your Ruling planet, transiting your Sign. I know you don’t want to give in to the urge to fight just for the sake of it, so choose your battles wisely. You might find that marching for a good cause is the best way to spend your excess Martian energy.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Rather than let Mars simmer as it spoils for battle but can’t quite find one that satisfies its appetite for engagement, make a list of the situations that have you most frustrated and figure out how to participate in a demonstration of your dissent. It goes without saying that you want to choose peaceful ways of protest—and protest you must if you’re going to manage Mars skillfully.
Gemini May 21-June 21
There are several community projects that would benefit from your contribution, so pay attention to your desire to make a difference and figure out how you can spend more time devoted to causes that matter to you. You may not see immediate results, but you’ll gain an increasing sense of purpose as your participation inspires others to make a difference.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Mars has focused its intensity on career issues, so much so that you might be doing battle with co-workers about what is whose responsibility. But this concentration on work could also raise issues with significant others, especially if they are feeling neglected. Rather than engage in tiffs over this and that, make an effort to let those you love know you love them as much—or more.
Leo July 23-August 22
You’re always willing to stand by your principles and passionately defend what you hold most valuable, and this is one of those times when your principles are being challenged almost everywhere. Find a way to staunchly hold your ground, but make it a point to be a peaceful warrior—there’s no need to harm your opponent and every reason to compassionately express your opinions.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Yes, you’re in the midst of huge transitions and it’s often overwhelming, leaving you frustrated and not always able to contain your anger. Find healthy, creative ways of spending that Martian energy. Try plate therapy—find ugly plates at garage sales and then smash them, or simply get a punching bag to alleviate your frustration. But whatever you do, don’t take it out on those you love.
Libra September 23-October 22
Significant others could mount a campaign to get you to complain and once you do, swoop down and give voice to their Martian defiance. Okay… everyone is entitled to a moment in court, but try not to get caught in a tit-for-tat exchange that is certain to exacerbate the tension. Find healthy ways to mediate the stress—meditate more, exercise more, and find a good therapist.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
You’re going to have to choose your words wisely, especially in conversations with co-workers who may not be all that interested in finding positive solutions to pressing problems. Nevertheless, you can be the light-bearer simply by acknowledging the gripes and allowing others to express their grievances without fear of judgment.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
You’re lucky—you can channel your Martian frustration into creative projects and while it might take time to see the fruits of your labor, you’re certain to gain a greater sense of confidence by transforming exasperation into vital self-expression. An elevator pitch isn’t necessary and neither is making a profit. Allowing your creative impulses to flow freely will help to heal your heart.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Yes, there is strife at home and yes, again, you are frustrated with your living situation—and that is regardless of whether you live alone, because Mars is so potent that it could make you hypersensitive even to the neighbors’ very quiet cat. Do your best to figure out healthy ways to manage your anger—it’s the best way to manage the bruhaha, inside and out.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
It’s frustrating when you can’t quite get the pieces of the puzzle to stay put—it doesn’t happen all that often, but when it does, it can really be a hassle trying to hold things together. It’s kinda what you’re going through day to day: there are so many things happening at once it’s difficult to hold it all together. Give yourself permission to let things fall apart, even for a moment, and you will feel much better.
Pisces February 19-March 20
You’re marching for what matters most to you and that willingness to take a stand is actually quite healing because it clarifies what your values are. Hold that banner high and don’t be dismayed if others criticize you—they have no idea how strong you are. Take as many deep breaths as you need to stay on course so that you can continue to fight for your principles.