Astrology
Aquarium Age: August 12 – 18, 2020
Uranus Retrograde is the big astro news this week. It begins on August 15, at 10:26 AM EDT, and lasts until January 14, 202l, at 4:35 AM EST. For the next five months, as Uranus “retraces” its path back to the position it occupied on April 28, 2020, we’re reviewing everything that’s transpired since the end of April. You don’t need me to say it, but I am going to say it anyway—that’s a lot of ground to cover; maybe even too much. Because Uranus is the planet of surprising twists of fate, it would be wise to anticipate several reversals of fortune over the next five months, shifts that are certain to be both individual and collective. And because Uranus symbolizes spontaneity, and in some cases impulsive behavior, many of us are also going to be reviewing choices made in the madness of the moment, some of which might have been for the best and others, not so much. Fortunately, we have five months to figure out how to recalibrate what we may now see as impetuous or reckless decisions.
We almost always feel something altering the air when Uranus “changes direction,” and sometimes that something is as simple as a shift in attitude. Uranus-inspired changes aren’t terribly subtle, so try not to be surprised if you or someone close to you changes a position or opinion. One of the ways Uranus Retrograde might manifest is experiencing the desire to loosen your grip on a certain plan, project, person, or place you’ve been holding onto so tightly that your fingers feel permanently cramped. Uranus also symbolizes invention and innovation, and during a retrograde those innovative steps are often reevaluated.
The most direct indication of Uranus shifting its course is an agitated nervous system. Be prepared to be more than a little jumpy, and also anticipate disrupted sleep patterns. These kinds of shifts affect children and animals too, so please be patient as their nervous systems also try to align with the frequency of Uranus Retrograde.
Unfortunately, nervous systems are already on edge, given our summer of Martian turmoil—Mars is in Aries, its Home Sign, until January 2021, a transit that amplifies its assertive and aggressive nature. Far too many of our fellow travelers are already feeling the detrimental effect of constant agitation and now, with Mars transiting Aries for the next several months, too many tempers are sure to be set at a constant testy. Keep breathing your way through this agitated air while staying grounded in your principles.
This week, as Uranus creates a giant speed bump on the celestial highway, “slowing down” to “turn around,” Mars exacerbates the situation with a square to Pluto, which is exact tomorrow, August 13. Consider this combination an astral tsunami—Uranus is the ocean, pulling away from the shore before a Martian wave breaks with tremendous force. While the Uranus portion only lasts a week, it’s long enough to wreak havoc on anything left of regular routines.
On Sunday, August 16, the Moon joins this astro mess as it squares Mars and opposes Pluto. Yes… this is as dreadful as it sounds. From a collective perspective, while we can’t control the politics of our current dilemma, we can call and call and call our members of Congress and encourage others to do the same. From an individual perspective, we should do everything we can to manage our personal anger issues, which means not taking out our frustration on those around us—family, friends, strangers, or pets.
One more thing about this Moon/Mars/Pluto T-square: Mars is also trining the Sun in Leo, which is normally interpreted as a strident yet positive, interaction that encourages bold steps. This trine has been in effect since last week and continues into next week. If you can, harness this power toward positive efforts.
As the week unfolds, my hope is that more citizens will step into the widening gap that threatens our elections. Three NBA teams in battleground states—the Atlanta Hawks, the Detroit Pistons, and the Milwaukee Bucks—have already offered their sports arenas as polling places. These arenas offer plenty of space for social distancing and can accommodate huge amounts of citizens wanting to vote. May teams around the country follow suit and provide their venues so we can protect the vote from the mendacious plans of Mr. Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts. It’s up to us—we the people—to ensure that our democracy endures despite all efforts to undermine the efficacy of our not-quite-perfect union. We the people are our own change agents and we need to remember that during the days that lie ahead. During this ongoing Mars intensive, when it is so easy to lash out at others in frustration, we also need to remember to be kind, especially to those who try our patience and capacity for compassion.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Uranus Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of resources, so it might be wise to use this time to review your finances. This resource sector also includes the non-material resource of self-esteem, so use this retrograde to review how you can refine, and in most cases, improve your self-confidence.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Uranus goes retrograde in your Solar House of personality, so don’t be surprised if you’re feeling an intensification of your ongoing identity crisis, which started when Uranus entered your Sign in 2018. Use this time to reflect on what’s changed about how you would like others to see you.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Uranus Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of the unconscious; not the easiest placement for the planet of startling plot twists, but nevertheless powerful. Expect your dreams to be even more intense than they already are. Also anticipate an increased need for meditation.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Uranus Retrograde happens in your Solar House of community, which means you could find yourself reviewing your participation in community activities. It could be a call to protest various injustices affecting the lives of family, friends, and neighbors; it could also be a time to reflect on where your efforts are most needed.
Leo July 23-August 22
Uranus goes retrograde in your Solar House of career and recognition, and even if you are unemployed or retired, Uranus instigates a process of reflecting on what you want to do and what you most want to be known for doing. Use this time to reflect on your intentions so you can identify what’s most important.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Uranus retrogrades in your Solar House of spiritual search, inviting you to reexamine your belief systems with an eye toward identifying which ideas you’ve outgrown and which systems are still meaningful. Delve into this phase with an eye toward discarding what no longer serves and strengthening what does.
Libra September 23-October 22
Uranus Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of transformation, so don’t be surprised if you feel buffeted by the winds of change. Here’s the good news: this is an exciting and accelerated phase of personal growth. Rather than resist, embrace this review and allow it to help you assess just how far you’ve come.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Uranus Retrograde focuses on relationship, which translates into a review of all your partnerships, personal and professional. While it might feel like a drag to sort through which interactions were too impulsive, it could be beneficial to see which relationships have flourished regardless of their Uranian signature.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Uranus Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of service, a placement that usually translates into work. As Uranus reviews your employment (and I do realize you may be unemployed), also keep in mind that this house represents service, so think about where you might be able to help your fellow travelers.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Uranus Retrograde in your Solar House of self-expression reviews the various projects you put in motion over the past five months. While you may not want to cull through what’s already in motion, you might find this a beneficial process, if only because it allows you to perfect how you bring your inspiration to life.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Uranus goes retrograde in your Solar House of the home, which translates into a fair degree of upheaval until Uranus settles into its review. It might not be wise to start renovations during this time, but it is certainly a good time to examine beneficial changes you might make in how you live and where you live.
Pisces February 19-March 20
Uranus Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of communication, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself in an endless loop of conversations you’re certain you’ve already had. Despite that annoyance, pay attention: some of the information being repeated is valuable and will eventually prove fruitful.