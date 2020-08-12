Aquarium Age: August 12 – 18, 2020

Uranus Retrograde is the big astro news this week. It begins on August 15, at 10:26 AM EDT, and lasts until January 14, 202l, at 4:35 AM EST. For the next five months, as Uranus “retraces” its path back to the position it occupied on April 28, 2020, we’re reviewing everything that’s transpired since the end of April. You don’t need me to say it, but I am going to say it anyway—that’s a lot of ground to cover; maybe even too much. Because Uranus is the planet of surprising twists of fate, it would be wise to anticipate several reversals of fortune over the next five months, shifts that are certain to be both individual and collective. And because Uranus symbolizes spontaneity, and in some cases impulsive behavior, many of us are also going to be reviewing choices made in the madness of the moment, some of which might have been for the best and others, not so much. Fortunately, we have five months to figure out how to recalibrate what we may now see as impetuous or reckless decisions.

We almost always feel something altering the air when Uranus “changes direction,” and sometimes that something is as simple as a shift in attitude. Uranus-inspired changes aren’t terribly subtle, so try not to be surprised if you or someone close to you changes a position or opinion. One of the ways Uranus Retrograde might manifest is experiencing the desire to loosen your grip on a certain plan, project, person, or place you’ve been holding onto so tightly that your fingers feel permanently cramped. Uranus also symbolizes invention and innovation, and during a retrograde those innovative steps are often reevaluated.

The most direct indication of Uranus shifting its course is an agitated nervous system. Be prepared to be more than a little jumpy, and also anticipate disrupted sleep patterns. These kinds of shifts affect children and animals too, so please be patient as their nervous systems also try to align with the frequency of Uranus Retrograde.

Unfortunately, nervous systems are already on edge, given our summer of Martian turmoil—Mars is in Aries, its Home Sign, until January 2021, a transit that amplifies its assertive and aggressive nature. Far too many of our fellow travelers are already feeling the detrimental effect of constant agitation and now, with Mars transiting Aries for the next several months, too many tempers are sure to be set at a constant testy. Keep breathing your way through this agitated air while staying grounded in your principles.

This week, as Uranus creates a giant speed bump on the celestial highway, “slowing down” to “turn around,” Mars exacerbates the situation with a square to Pluto, which is exact tomorrow, August 13. Consider this combination an astral tsunami—Uranus is the ocean, pulling away from the shore before a Martian wave breaks with tremendous force. While the Uranus portion only lasts a week, it’s long enough to wreak havoc on anything left of regular routines.

On Sunday, August 16, the Moon joins this astro mess as it squares Mars and opposes Pluto. Yes… this is as dreadful as it sounds. From a collective perspective, while we can’t control the politics of our current dilemma, we can call and call and call our members of Congress and encourage others to do the same. From an individual perspective, we should do everything we can to manage our personal anger issues, which means not taking out our frustration on those around us—family, friends, strangers, or pets.

One more thing about this Moon/Mars/Pluto T-square: Mars is also trining the Sun in Leo, which is normally interpreted as a strident yet positive, interaction that encourages bold steps. This trine has been in effect since last week and continues into next week. If you can, harness this power toward positive efforts.

As the week unfolds, my hope is that more citizens will step into the widening gap that threatens our elections. Three NBA teams in battleground states—the Atlanta Hawks, the Detroit Pistons, and the Milwaukee Bucks—have already offered their sports arenas as polling places. These arenas offer plenty of space for social distancing and can accommodate huge amounts of citizens wanting to vote. May teams around the country follow suit and provide their venues so we can protect the vote from the mendacious plans of Mr. Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts. It’s up to us—we the people—to ensure that our democracy endures despite all efforts to undermine the efficacy of our not-quite-perfect union. We the people are our own change agents and we need to remember that during the days that lie ahead. During this ongoing Mars intensive, when it is so easy to lash out at others in frustration, we also need to remember to be kind, especially to those who try our patience and capacity for compassion.