Aquarium Age: April 15 – 21, 2020

Every day we’re caught in the grip of COVID-19 we’re presented with opportunities to cultivate compassion in action—amidst the horrors of the death toll, the rising numbers of people infected, the lack of adequate supplies, the inadequacy of the federal response, and the projections of how long self-quarantine is likely to continue, there are reports of extraordinary acts of kindness by seemingly ordinary people. I’m using “seemingly” because those demonstrating compassion in action are our fellow travelers and not necessarily our leaders, influencers, or celebrities. To be sure, many of our privileged fellow travelers are making a difference as well, but pay close attention and you’ll find a treasure trove of stories about generosity and care at the everyday level; these acts of compassion come straight from the heart. We’re reaching out to each other—family, friend, or stranger—hoping to ease the pain and stem the tide of our shared suffering. These are not random acts of kindness; they are purposeful and humbling to behold.

While it is possible to attribute these generous acts to current planetary patterns, it’s not easy to assign credit to the stars because there’s no direct link from those astral interactions to a generosity of spirit. It’s important to realize that not every earthly event has an astrological explanation. The acts of kindness we are witnessing are instinctual, heartfelt responses to help in whatever way possible. Despite what the increasingly ungenerous attitudes of the last few years would suggest, helping each other is inherent to our basic societal nature, something we’ve been doing for thousands of years. “The great anthropologist Margaret Mead suggests that the first indication of human civilization is care over time for one who is broken and in need [emphasis added], evidenced through a fractured thigh bone that was healed [15,000 years ago].” divinity.yale.edu/news/15000-year-old-bone-and-fall-2013-issue-reflections

We still need practice in caring for each other and we’re going to get plenty of opportunities to hone those kindness skills over the coming weeks and months as we continue to struggle with the consequences of COVID-19. Each of us has lost the world we once knew on some or many levels simultaneously, a world we knew wasn’t perfect but nevertheless was one that offered a modicum of stability. That stability is gone and it’s not likely to be re-established any time soon, not just for lack of a vaccine but because the virus has laid bare the cracks in our cultural foundation.

While we’ve spent the last several decades largely ignoring what needed to be corrected, COVID-19 has widened those fissures, revealing the cost of our neglect. COVID-19 struck without regard to money, race, religion, gender or political affiliation, and because it knows no boundaries, we’re forced to acknowledge our shared humanity. But this pandemic has also highlighted the costs of income inequality, evidenced by the structural racism inherent in our healthcare system. As we are witnessing, doctors and nurses are risking their lives to help others, but there are many workers facing the great danger of the pandemic who must continue to labor simply to survive.

Our ability to rebuild will be determined by how skillful we become in cultivating compassionate action. Today I heard stories of small businesses unable to get the loans offered by the government through their banks, for many reasons, not the least of which is that they are minority-owned business—another are where the ravages of institutional racism can be seen quite clearly through the lens of the pandemic. But we need to be creative. There are many billionaires who could bankroll businesses in their home towns and in small towns across the country. These philanthropists could create a new paradigm, one that includes businesses owned and operated by people of color. Mr. Bloomberg, for instance, could set up a company to finance small businesses in New York. Oprah could do the same in Chicago or Los Angeles. Mr. Gates could follow suit in Seattle. Wealthy people everywhere can invest in people, providing opportunities that the government can’t. While I realize there’s an argument that doing so could be considered unfairly spending someone else’s hard-earned money, it’s important to realize what inequities have fueled the billionaire caste system and widened the chasms of poverty in this country. New institutions based in compassion could create a new paradigm that bypasses the racism endemic in our banking system and gets people up and running again, which would translate into saving lives by improving lives.

From an astrological perspective, although the Saturn/Pluto conjunction has deconstructed how we live, it does have the potential to help us build a new world, but only through self-discipline, coupled with the determination to overcome old, pernicious obstacles that inhibit growth. The old paradigm of socialism versus capitalism as the only option is no longer applicable. Yes, I know there will be advocates for both, but if we’re going to learn from this virus and survive to face the next one, we have to think differently about how we want to live. What the world needs now, as a universal antidote, is a synthesis of justice and love—and certainly the thousands of posts all over cyberspace are revealing just how many of our fellow travelers recognize that love is the answer and helping each other—putting compassion into action—is the most important pursuit of all.