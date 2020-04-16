Astrology
Aquarium Age: April 15 – 21, 2020
Every day we’re caught in the grip of COVID-19 we’re presented with opportunities to cultivate compassion in action—amidst the horrors of the death toll, the rising numbers of people infected, the lack of adequate supplies, the inadequacy of the federal response, and the projections of how long self-quarantine is likely to continue, there are reports of extraordinary acts of kindness by seemingly ordinary people. I’m using “seemingly” because those demonstrating compassion in action are our fellow travelers and not necessarily our leaders, influencers, or celebrities. To be sure, many of our privileged fellow travelers are making a difference as well, but pay close attention and you’ll find a treasure trove of stories about generosity and care at the everyday level; these acts of compassion come straight from the heart. We’re reaching out to each other—family, friend, or stranger—hoping to ease the pain and stem the tide of our shared suffering. These are not random acts of kindness; they are purposeful and humbling to behold.
While it is possible to attribute these generous acts to current planetary patterns, it’s not easy to assign credit to the stars because there’s no direct link from those astral interactions to a generosity of spirit. It’s important to realize that not every earthly event has an astrological explanation. The acts of kindness we are witnessing are instinctual, heartfelt responses to help in whatever way possible. Despite what the increasingly ungenerous attitudes of the last few years would suggest, helping each other is inherent to our basic societal nature, something we’ve been doing for thousands of years. “The great anthropologist Margaret Mead suggests that the first indication of human civilization is care over time for one who is broken and in need [emphasis added], evidenced through a fractured thigh bone that was healed [15,000 years ago].” divinity.yale.edu/news/15000-year-old-bone-and-fall-2013-issue-reflections
We still need practice in caring for each other and we’re going to get plenty of opportunities to hone those kindness skills over the coming weeks and months as we continue to struggle with the consequences of COVID-19. Each of us has lost the world we once knew on some or many levels simultaneously, a world we knew wasn’t perfect but nevertheless was one that offered a modicum of stability. That stability is gone and it’s not likely to be re-established any time soon, not just for lack of a vaccine but because the virus has laid bare the cracks in our cultural foundation.
While we’ve spent the last several decades largely ignoring what needed to be corrected, COVID-19 has widened those fissures, revealing the cost of our neglect. COVID-19 struck without regard to money, race, religion, gender or political affiliation, and because it knows no boundaries, we’re forced to acknowledge our shared humanity. But this pandemic has also highlighted the costs of income inequality, evidenced by the structural racism inherent in our healthcare system. As we are witnessing, doctors and nurses are risking their lives to help others, but there are many workers facing the great danger of the pandemic who must continue to labor simply to survive.
Our ability to rebuild will be determined by how skillful we become in cultivating compassionate action. Today I heard stories of small businesses unable to get the loans offered by the government through their banks, for many reasons, not the least of which is that they are minority-owned business—another are where the ravages of institutional racism can be seen quite clearly through the lens of the pandemic. But we need to be creative. There are many billionaires who could bankroll businesses in their home towns and in small towns across the country. These philanthropists could create a new paradigm, one that includes businesses owned and operated by people of color. Mr. Bloomberg, for instance, could set up a company to finance small businesses in New York. Oprah could do the same in Chicago or Los Angeles. Mr. Gates could follow suit in Seattle. Wealthy people everywhere can invest in people, providing opportunities that the government can’t. While I realize there’s an argument that doing so could be considered unfairly spending someone else’s hard-earned money, it’s important to realize what inequities have fueled the billionaire caste system and widened the chasms of poverty in this country. New institutions based in compassion could create a new paradigm that bypasses the racism endemic in our banking system and gets people up and running again, which would translate into saving lives by improving lives.
From an astrological perspective, although the Saturn/Pluto conjunction has deconstructed how we live, it does have the potential to help us build a new world, but only through self-discipline, coupled with the determination to overcome old, pernicious obstacles that inhibit growth. The old paradigm of socialism versus capitalism as the only option is no longer applicable. Yes, I know there will be advocates for both, but if we’re going to learn from this virus and survive to face the next one, we have to think differently about how we want to live. What the world needs now, as a universal antidote, is a synthesis of justice and love—and certainly the thousands of posts all over cyberspace are revealing just how many of our fellow travelers recognize that love is the answer and helping each other—putting compassion into action—is the most important pursuit of all.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Staying at home and staying put isn’t necessarily your strong suit—it’s not easy to quench your thirst for adventure through a computer. If you’re one of those volunteering or working on the front lines, the constant need for hypervigilance could take its toll on your nervous system. No matter what role you are playing, it’s important to take care of yourself. Don’t hesitate to do—within the guidelines of safety—whatever it is you do to stay healthy.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Despite the limitations of self-quarantine, you’re busy trying to figure out how to manage a wide range of responsibilities, personal and professional. The key to your success is prioritizing your time as well as your goals. Once you’re clear about the most important endeavors, you’ll find the rest falls into place fairly easily. Take your time with this process—the more you can do to create clarity, the easier it will be to organize all the pieces into a coherent picture.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Rely on your strengths—curiosity, adaptability, and a keen interest in gathering the facts and assessing them objectively—you’ll find the courage to carry on. Of course emotional issues have the power to blur your ability to stay impartial as you work through all the information, but that doesn’t have to negatively influence your view. Find the courage to look at what’s difficult and you’ll find valuable information that will inform some of your conclusions.
Cancer June 22-July 22
It’s hard for most of us to steer clear of all the what-ifs about the future, and because safety and security are one of your issues, such fears have been a recurring theme throughout these last many weeks. Find a way to neutralize your anxiety, whether that’s prayer and meditation, positive affirmation, or a gratitude practice. Whatever you focus your attention on becomes your reality, so focus on what’s working and you’ll relieve a tremendous amount of stress.
Leo July 23-August 22
Because you’re a naturally gregarious human being, self-quarantine could be taking a toll on your mood, particularly if you’re living alone, especially with the ability to stay optimistic and upbeat about what lies ahead. There’s nothing to be done about how long you’ll need to stay separate, but that’s not a reason to be dismal about the future. Try being creative and write about what you would like to do once you are utterly free to follow your bliss.
Virgo August 23-September 22
The world is your oyster, and while I know that is like to sound counterintuitive to your current situation—one that all of us are sharing—you don’t have to be out and about to keep your plans in motion. To create anything you must first envision what it is you want to bring into being, so use this time to hone your vision. Don’t leave out the details—your specialty—because all the parts of your vision, big and small, are important to its successful outcome.
Libra September 23-October 22
I know it’s hard to imagine making tangible financial gains during a time when everyone is warning about our collective economic condition. Nevertheless, you have opportunities this week to at least assess and recalibrate your plan to create greater personal financial health. Prioritize your obligations and then organize your spending plan around those responsibilities. Be sure to include self-care—taking care of yourself is as important as taking care of others.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Self-quarantine hasn’t really inhibited the ability to communicate—if you have a smartphone, computer, or tablet, you can talk to friends and family through FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, or any other platform that allows visual contact. Of course, you may not be comfortable using those platforms to speak freely about what you are feeling, but try not to let your discomfort get in the way—tell the ones you love just how much you care.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Take a deep breath, adjust your posture, feel your feet on the ground, and prepare for another couple of weeks that resemble running in place rather than actually arriving at your destination. It’s frustrating to have so much energy and so few places to spend it, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make small or even large strides toward creating a peaceful environment. Contemplate where your efforts are best spent and then focus on making a concentrated contribution.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Rather than brood about being on “lockdown” figure out how you can make the most of it. Yes, I do realize it’s been going on for far too long already, but this can still be a valuable time, especially if you’re willing to get down to the details of what you want to do once you’re free to explore your options. Even if your imagination has painted a better picture of what lies ahead than the reality your dealing with, change is always possible—and improvement is always an option.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
With Saturn in your Sign, you may be experiencing an intense desire to hibernate. Lucky you—if you’re one of the many stuck at home, you have complete permission to explore hibernation. Just don’t get too used to hermitizing your days away. Soon there will be plenty of opportunities for you to step into action and complete several projects you thought had slipped through the cracks of the pandemic. Stay mindful and you’ll know exactly when to seize the moment.
Pisces February 19-March 20
There’s so much going on in your life, it’s hard to imagine that life is supposedly standing still. Don’t be fooled by the need to stay self-quarantined, despite the wisdom of staying at home, there are still lots of opportunities for you to reorganize your personal life. It might feel overwhelming at times, but that’s not reason to think you aren’t making progress. Stay disciplined and focus on what matters most to you and you could be surprised at all you accomplish.