What’s new: Stories … and babies

Welcome to our fifth exclusively online edition. We’re excited to see readership numbers go­ing up each month—you are finding us! Please help spread the word.

This month Amy Brunvand brings us all the environmental news, and some of it is even good. While Utah law treats neighborhood fireworks as good clean fun, Ashley Miller writes that the Division of Air Quality shows they produce more pollution spikes than the larger public displays. “Boss” gardener James Loomis sets the record straight on wasps, yellow jackets and hornets. Staff writer Emily Spacek checks out the bee scene. Todd Mangum’s Chakra Series concludes this month. Brinley Froelich reviews a book about alternatives to jail and prison. And that’s just half the issue!

Congratulations to our executive director Pax Rasmussen and his wife, former CATALYST staffer Adele Flail, on the July 29 birth of their daughter, Reverie Thistle.

Also congratulations to our niece and her husband, NYC nurses Maria and Andre Robinson, whom you met in the “First and Last Responders” story (May). Cecilia Grace eageraly arrived early, on July 14.

I could stare at these wide-open, peaceful little faces all day. Welcome to the world, babies. You’ve chosen wisely in the parental department—good start. I hope you’re up for some work (and fun), because there’s plenty to do. Wishing you love, joy and the best adventures!

Greta Belanger deJong is the founder and editor of CATALYST Magazine.

Gretchen@catalystmagazine.net/