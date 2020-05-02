Welcome to our second all-digital issue!

Hera are some clues to the treasures you’ll find this month.

I was introduced to the mandala-like ”impermanent earth art” of Day Schildkret several years ago by Ron Johnson, one of our board members . We’re happy to finally feature Day’s work on our cover. He’s the pro; but anyone can try to create their own mandala—just go for a walk with a basket! Here’s a good interview with him, from ArtMotif: https://artmotifmag.org/day-schildkret-morning-altars-earth-artist/

It’s been a quiet month for the Environment, but not without news. Amy Brunvand brings us up to speed. p. 6

Myron Willson, recently retired head of the U of U’s Sustainability Office, shares a new initiative called Sweet Streets. He says it’s time to get real about planning for a more human-centered, less car-centric culture. p. 10

The fourth installment in Todd Mangum, MD’s chakra series is the heart chakra, which governs immunity. He discusses nutrition, herbs and lifestyle habits that build a healthy immune system. p. 12

Julie Davis, Emily Spacek and I wrote three pieces that collectively could be called “Feral Felines and the Women Who Love Them.” The stories are about caring for ferals, also known as “community cats,” and feature Julie as well as Monica Dixon. They are crazy cat ladies in the best possible way. pp. 16, 20, 22

In “Spring Fishing for Food and Fun (except the killing and cleaning part)” pro fisherman Dan Potts tells us how to fill our freezers with Utah Lake’s white bass. p. 26

Polly Mottonen, our art director and my niece, wrote “First and Last Responders: One family’s experience working the pandemic.” I hope all these hardworking relatives get a good break soon! p. 28

Brinley Froelich reviews the Sundance documentary Time, “an impressionistic portrait of love and waiting,” which will soon be released on Amazon. p. 30

Wondering when to plant what, and how? The CATALYST Planting Guide is here to help! p. 32

In “Poetry Needed Now More Than Ever,” Ellen Weist interviews literary and performance poet Glenis Redmond, who visits SLC virtually on Thursday, May 7. p. 34

Kim Angeli tells us about Barbarella Roller and the birth of “The Neighborhood Resiliency Initiative,” helping connect people and resources for neighbor-centric food gardening. p. 36

We invited our bookkeeper to write a story this month. But know that Carolynn Bottino is no ordinary bookkeeper. See, money talks to her. What she’s hearing: “Stay calm. Be of service. Now, more than ever, look for the value that is coming to you. The rest will fall into place.” p. 38

In “Project apART,” Jeffrey Wang tells us about an online community art project where anyone, of any age or level of sophistication, can participate by creating something from a weekly prompt. All submissions are posted. Media can range from fine art and illustration to recipes and Lego sculptures. p. 40

Charlotte Bell takes us to a Zoom Yoga class, where we can “Maintain Community in Quarantine”—cats and dogs welcome! p. 42

Dennis Hinkamp, in Slightly Off Center, sends in his views from northern Utah, where people argue over whether visits to nearby Idaho towns for booze and lottery tickets are “essential.” p. 48

Suzanne Wagner picks up on the “Together” theme in this month’s “Metaphors” column. She advises that we accept help from others now and build inner strength to with­stand storms on the horizon. p. 52

In Urban Almanac, I invite you to make your own ketchup (I did and it’s delicious!), sketch the dead bugs you find in your light fixtures, revive wool dryer balls, grow nasturtiums, learn the Chicken Dance, tell a butterfly from a moth—one idea for each day of the month. p. 54

We sing songs of gratitude to those advertisers who were able to hang in there with us this month. Clicking on the ads takes you to their websites. Same for entries in our Community Resource Directory. Please visit them; “virtually” counts.

I hope you enjoy this issue. It was particularly fun to put together!

Greta Belanger deJong is the founder and editor of CATALYST Magazine. Gretchen@CatalystMagazine.net