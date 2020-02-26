Utah’s 7th Annual Clean Air Solutions Fair

Saturday March 7th, 11am-4pm

The Gateway, South end of the Union Station

Come with questions, leave with solutions

On one hand, the longterm prospect for the Salt Lake Valley’s air quality looks bleak: An “If you build it, they will come” attitude is motivating unbridled expansion, including plans for an “inland port.”

On the other hand, efforts to improve the quality of the Salt Lake Valley’s air are working., thanks to organizations and individuals like those supporting CATALYST’s Clean Air Solutions Fair. And one thing that’s for sure: We need to work together, and play together, if we’re going to continue to make progress!

Come to the fair on March 7 to meet educators, activists, scientists and crafters with useful and interesting ideas and information. This year’s exhibitors include solar companies, e-bike retailers, recycling organizations, air filter masks, home improvement specialists, gardeners, healthcare practitioners and more.

Exhibitors will offer interactive activities for kids and for adults, too: Learn how to find the smog rating on your vehicle; why and how to report a “smoking” car (and receive repair assistance); bone up on the latest air-related legislation; have a cup of lung-soothing tea!

Additional attractions include:

A plastics-free KidZone, this year run by WonderBloom Nature School.

Skill Sharing: Learn how to insulate your hot water pipes, caulk to reduce heat loss, darn a sock, repair clothes, culture vegetables, sharpen tools, make beeswax candles and more.

A UTA travel trainer who will help you download the right app for you, show you how to use it, and help you plan your daily route using bus, TRAX and train.

Discussions and workshops: HEAL Utah wil show you how to become a citizen lobbyist for clean air. Roz Newmark from Mindful Yoga Collective will share yogic breathing exercises for lung health. Visit the Conversation Corner and see who’s there. Bring your questions to the Ask A Scientist table.

And for your right brain: Join in a delicious sound bath experience offered by Chad Davis, with singing bowls, gongs and more. Watch CATALYST staffer Sophie Silverstone switch hats and share her skills as an accomplished aerial artist. Enjoy the tunes of composer/musician Michael Cundick (who’s also the Green Party’s candidate for Salt Lake County mayor).

You might consider riding your bike; you can use the Bike Collective’s valet service. Or take public transit; two TRAX stations are nearby. Parking for your car, of course, is also easily available.

You might want to stick around for the Queens of Music: a festival celebrating International Women’s Day, sponsored by KRCL: live music from 2-7pm. followed by a screening and discussion of RBG.

We are grateful to our sponsors: CATALYST’s Clean Air Solutions Fair is supported by a grant from UCAIR (Utah Clean Air Partnership), with additional support from Marathon, The Gateway, KRCL and the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office. We are also grateful for contributions from PurpleAir, O2 Today, Underfoot Floors and members of CATALYST/Common Good Press, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

— Greta Belanger deJong

For updates and schedule, visit the Utah Clean Air Solutions Fair Facebook page and CatalystMagazine.net/CASF/

Participants Confirmed as of press time—more to come!

AeroBarrier West

Auric Solar

Bags to Beds

Cameron Wellness Center

Center for Biological Diversity

Central Wasatch Commission

Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Clark Planetarium

Clever Octopus Creative Reuse Center

Energy Doctors, Inc.

Green Party Utah

HEAL Utah

Mariyurveda

Michael Cundick for Salt Lake Co. Mayor

Millcreek Gardens

Mindful Yoga Collective

Mobile Moon Co-op

Momentum Recycling

Mormon Environmental Stewardship Alliance (MESA)

Natural Law Apothecary

Salt Lake Co. Health Department/Air Quality Bureau

Salt Lake eBikes

SLC Air Protectors

SLCgreen (Salt Lake City Sustainability Dept.)

TreeUtah

Utah Clean Cities

Utah Clean Energy

Utah League of Women Voters (ULWV)

Utah Permaculture Collective

Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment

Utah Transit Authority / Travel Trainers

Wasatch Community Gardens

Wasatch Cooperative Market

Wasatch Resource Recovery

Waste Less Solutions

Wonderbloom Nature School

And presenters….

Ask a Scientist

SLC Bicycle Collective

Chad Davis Sound Bath experiencer

Emily Nicolosi, invited artist (exhibit)

Mindful Yoga Collective

Skill Sharers (Char Nelson, Sue Click, Leah Epelz, Kelly Hanks, Rachel Gallachr, Carrie Black, Jim French, Randy Gordon, Cassandra Perry, Steve Wood and Kelli Case)

And to our gold star volunteer: Jim French has been a part of the Clean Air Fair since it was conceived in an “idea silo” among a group of activists led by David Brooks who called themselves Revolution United.

Jim walks (and bikes) his talk. He’s the poster man for the lifestyle many of us aspire to. If there’s an award for good ecological citizenship, Jim should receive it.

Thank you, Jim, for your ongoing support!

Common Good Press aka CATALYST explores and promotes ideas, events and resources that support conscious, empowered living for people and the planet, with a focus on health, environment, the mind/body connection and the arts. The 38-year-old publication became a 501(c)3 in 2016.