Connect, Energy, Environmental Politics, Gatherings, Health, Think
Utah’s 7th Annual Clean Air Solutions Fair
Saturday March 7th, 11am-4pm
The Gateway, South end of the Union Station
Come with questions, leave with solutions
On one hand, the longterm prospect for the Salt Lake Valley’s air quality looks bleak: An “If you build it, they will come” attitude is motivating unbridled expansion, including plans for an “inland port.”
On the other hand, efforts to improve the quality of the Salt Lake Valley’s air are working., thanks to organizations and individuals like those supporting CATALYST’s Clean Air Solutions Fair. And one thing that’s for sure: We need to work together, and play together, if we’re going to continue to make progress!
Come to the fair on March 7 to meet educators, activists, scientists and crafters with useful and interesting ideas and information. This year’s exhibitors include solar companies, e-bike retailers, recycling organizations, air filter masks, home improvement specialists, gardeners, healthcare practitioners and more.
Exhibitors will offer interactive activities for kids and for adults, too: Learn how to find the smog rating on your vehicle; why and how to report a “smoking” car (and receive repair assistance); bone up on the latest air-related legislation; have a cup of lung-soothing tea!
Additional attractions include:
- A plastics-free KidZone, this year run by WonderBloom Nature School.
- Skill Sharing: Learn how to insulate your hot water pipes, caulk to reduce heat loss, darn a sock, repair clothes, culture vegetables, sharpen tools, make beeswax candles and more.
- A UTA travel trainer who will help you download the right app for you, show you how to use it, and help you plan your daily route using bus, TRAX and train.
- Discussions and workshops: HEAL Utah wil show you how to become a citizen lobbyist for clean air. Roz Newmark from Mindful Yoga Collective will share yogic breathing exercises for lung health. Visit the Conversation Corner and see who’s there. Bring your questions to the Ask A Scientist table.
- And for your right brain: Join in a delicious sound bath experience offered by Chad Davis, with singing bowls, gongs and more. Watch CATALYST staffer Sophie Silverstone switch hats and share her skills as an accomplished aerial artist. Enjoy the tunes of composer/musician Michael Cundick (who’s also the Green Party’s candidate for Salt Lake County mayor).
You might consider riding your bike; you can use the Bike Collective’s valet service. Or take public transit; two TRAX stations are nearby. Parking for your car, of course, is also easily available.
You might want to stick around for the Queens of Music: a festival celebrating International Women’s Day, sponsored by KRCL: live music from 2-7pm. followed by a screening and discussion of RBG.
We are grateful to our sponsors: CATALYST’s Clean Air Solutions Fair is supported by a grant from UCAIR (Utah Clean Air Partnership), with additional support from Marathon, The Gateway, KRCL and the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office. We are also grateful for contributions from PurpleAir, O2 Today, Underfoot Floors and members of CATALYST/Common Good Press, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
— Greta Belanger deJong
For updates and schedule, visit the Utah Clean Air Solutions Fair Facebook page and CatalystMagazine.net/CASF/
Participants Confirmed as of press time—more to come!
AeroBarrier West
Auric Solar
Bags to Beds
Cameron Wellness Center
Center for Biological Diversity
Central Wasatch Commission
Citizens’ Climate Lobby
Clark Planetarium
Clever Octopus Creative Reuse Center
Energy Doctors, Inc.
Green Party Utah
HEAL Utah
Mariyurveda
Michael Cundick for Salt Lake Co. Mayor
Millcreek Gardens
Mindful Yoga Collective
Mobile Moon Co-op
Momentum Recycling
Mormon Environmental Stewardship Alliance (MESA)
Natural Law Apothecary
Salt Lake Co. Health Department/Air Quality Bureau
Salt Lake eBikes
SLC Air Protectors
SLCgreen (Salt Lake City Sustainability Dept.)
TreeUtah
Utah Clean Cities
Utah Clean Energy
Utah League of Women Voters (ULWV)
Utah Permaculture Collective
Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment
Utah Transit Authority / Travel Trainers
Wasatch Community Gardens
Wasatch Cooperative Market
Wasatch Resource Recovery
Waste Less Solutions
Wonderbloom Nature School
And presenters….
Ask a Scientist
SLC Bicycle Collective
Chad Davis Sound Bath experiencer
Emily Nicolosi, invited artist (exhibit)
Mindful Yoga Collective
Skill Sharers (Char Nelson, Sue Click, Leah Epelz, Kelly Hanks, Rachel Gallachr, Carrie Black, Jim French, Randy Gordon, Cassandra Perry, Steve Wood and Kelli Case)
Thanks to our sponsors:
UCAIR (Utah Clean Air Partnership),
Marathon
The Gateway
KRCL 90.9fm
Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office
We are also grateful for contributions from PurpleAir, O2 Today, Underfoot Floors and members of CATALYST/Common Good Press, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
And to our gold star volunteer: Jim French has been a part of the Clean Air Fair since it was conceived in an “idea silo” among a group of activists led by David Brooks who called themselves Revolution United.
Jim walks (and bikes) his talk. He’s the poster man for the lifestyle many of us aspire to. If there’s an award for good ecological citizenship, Jim should receive it.
Thank you, Jim, for your ongoing support!
Common Good Press aka CATALYST explores and promotes ideas, events and resources that support conscious, empowered living for people and the planet, with a focus on health, environment, the mind/body connection and the arts. The 38-year-old publication became a 501(c)3 in 2016.