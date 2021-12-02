Urban Almanac: December 2021

Nasal mucus, when fresh, traps dust, pathogens and more from reaching your lungs. “It doesn’t just stick to them — mucus is loaded with protective proteins that kill and disable germs, like bacteria and viruses,” according to the British Society for Immunology in an article “The Secret Life of Snot.” If your mucus turns green, it means your immune system’s rapid response system is engaged. Called neutrophils, these selfless cells swallow bacteria and viruses and spray an antiseptic on nearby germs. In the process they destroy themselves as well, ending up as the green stuff (they contain iron) in your snot. You will swallow most of this, and stomach acid will destroy it. https://www.immunology.org/ But dried-out mucus, aka boogers, are annoying. Especially in this no-no nose-picking time of Covid, now may be the time to use a neti pot. Choose distilled or filtered water. If using tap water, boil and cool it first.