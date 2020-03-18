Physical Distancing Activities, Staff Picks:  Tips and suggestions for abiding the tide of isolation.  

Enforcing distance between one another is a proven way to slow pandemics. But the time spent in isolation can also be lonely, demotivating and, without some decent reading, listening and cooking inspiration, straight up boring.

Below, our writers, board members and staffers have compiled some of our personal favorite physical distancing activities that we’ve been implementing for our time at home not working.

What we’re listening to: “Neil Young is streaming live concerts from his website as a diversion. Read the news story from CNN here and listen on Neil’s website here.” -Barry Scholl, CATALYST Board.

“The Daily by New York Times. To stay informed yet hopeful!

Real Life Ghost Stories podcast: hosts are partners Emma and Dan who give hilarious spins on scary film reviews and real life horror stories. Their banter and excellent storytelling make you feel like they are your own close friends getting together for a beer.” – Shannon Crockett, CATALYST Intern.

What we’re watching : “The Great British Bake-Off is an awesome low-stress show to binge if all of this has got people a little freaked out. Youtube is always full of tutorials on how to do anything, whether it’s crafty or handy.” -Katie Rogers, CATALYST writer.

What we’re reading: “I’m just finishing Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel (1989). I found this on the staff picks shelf in a Caldwell Idaho bookshop about a month ago. Part romance novel, part cookbook and home-remedy handbook, it’s a soothing mid-pandemic read that will inspire your home cooking for the next few weeks.” -Emily Spacek, CATALYST distribution manager and writer.

“I am reading The Overstory by Richard Powers. A story about nine Americans who share unique experiences with trees but ultimately come together to address destruction of forests.

Also, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, which is a collection of nature essays. Kimmerer, who is a botanist and indigenous author, relates her experience with plants as our teachers.” -Shannon Crockett.

From Board Member Naomi Silverstone, why we’re not calling it social distancing: “Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Social Distancing Doesn’t Have to Be Anti-Social”

What we’re learning: “Saltgrass Printmakers is printing poetry postcards. I’m learning how to write a Lune poem, an adaptation of the Haiku. You can send your Lune poem to Stefanie Dykes at sjdykes@aol.com and it will be printed on a set of postcards available for pickup in April. This is a great way to keep writing and participate in National Poetry Month from home! Learn more here.” -Emily Spacek.

“Duolingo is a free app where you can learn several different languages. Plus, you get harassed by a demon owl, so that’s fun.” -Katie Rogers.

“Practicing banjo and hoping to soon get into embroidery!” -Shannon Crockett. (Yousician, for Android, iOS, Windows and MacOS, uses videos, animations and performance feedback to teach guitar, bass, piano, ukulele or voice).