On the cover: Quarantini, by Ruth Plummer

The “Quarantini” cocktail picks were created by Atomic Kraftworks of Venice, CA because sometimes we just need a little sense of humor to get through times like this.

Atomic Kraftworks is a husband & wife team that normally produces items for events and celebrations. But now they are working with other makers to provide plastic face shields and face mask extenders to hospitals during the COVID-19 crisis. u

Website: http://www.atomickraftworks.com

Etsy: http://atomickraftworks.etsy.com

Instagram: @atomickraftworks