On the cover: Dig by Rebecca Campbell

Native Utahn Rebecca Campbell received her MFA in painting and drawing in June 2001 from the University of California, Los Angeles. She has exhibited nationally and internationally at L.A. Louver Gallery, Ameringer-McEnery-Yohe, Gagosion Gallery, the Phoenix Art Museum, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and the Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College, among other galleries and museums. Currently an associate professor at California State University, Fullerton, she has also taught at Art Center College of Design, Claremont Graduate University, Vermont College of Fine Art, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, and the Idyllwild Arts Academy. Campbell’s work is regularly presented at art fairs including Art Basel, Art Basel Miami Beach, ARCO Madrid, and ADAA: The Art Show. Her work has been featured in publications including ARTnews, the Los Angeles Times, ART PAPERS, X-TRA, ARTWORKS Magazine, art ltd., The Huffington Post, and Artnet. She is represented by L.A. Louver Gallery.

http://www.rebeccacampbell.net