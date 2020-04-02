Now is a great time to do it.

Complete your 2020 Census

The U.S. Census Bureau serves as the leading source of quality data about the country’s people, businesses and economy. The Census Bureau has the responsibility to count all of the people and where they live, every 10 years as mandated in the U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 2.

It is vitally important that all Utah residents are counted. In addition to determining how many seats each will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, Census data also influences how legislative districts are drawn and determines how much money each state will receive for federally approved social and transportation programs.

Completing the 2020 Census is a quite simple process and takes most people from eight to 20 minutes. You likely received your 2020 Census letter/notice around March 10. You will need your personal Census ID number, contained in that letter, to complete your census form online.

As an alternative, you may complete your Census free by telephone at1-844-330-2020 or later be sent a paper form to fill out and mail in. As a last resort, the Census Bureau will send an Enumerator (census taker) to your door to personally help you complete and send your form in.