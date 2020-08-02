Metaphors for the month: Become your own revolution

Osho Zen Tarot: Thunderbolt, Awareness

Medicine Cards: Deer, Mouse

Mayan Oracle: Eb, Universal Movement

Ancient Egyptian Tarot: Nine of Disks, Prince of Disks Six of Cups

Aleister Crowley Deck: Knight of Disks, Princess of Wands, Princess of Swords, Two of Swords, Ace of Swords

Healing Earth Tarot: Grandfather of Wands, The Moon, Eight of Feathers

Words of Truth: Receiving, Assemblage Point, Elimination

Arthurian Tarot: Castle of Maidens, The Fool

The sun is hot and the winds are dry. In these Dog Days of summer, we have far to go and much to do. We are each on a pilgrimage to a sacred place. The path is unclear and safety is uncertain.

Michael, the archangel who appears in Judaism, Christianity and Islam, is the guide on this journey. Michael is all about letting go of that which no longer serves. And while we have clearly been doing just that, we are still being asked to let go even more.

What’s clear is that we are moving towards something. For some, this is a sacred moment of awakening; for others, an adventure or struggle to reclaim what is rightfully ours.

Metaphorically, “travel” is always about putting yourself into situations that force you to embrace the new and see past the old. Travel makes you uncomfortable in order to expand your awareness. Travel forces you to step past façades and into flow.

This month, realize that there is no final destination or quick fix. You are learning to find your own continuity and just move. That journey is what’s important, not the destination. The cost, for some, might be everything.

When you are naked and standing completely open in the sun, you will recognize how perfect losing your old self, your old beliefs, and your old ideals was to reclaim what is truly important.

We are all Fools in this dance of life. We think we know where we are going. But we really don’t. We spend so much time trying to “know,” be right, and look like we have it all together. And when we do, sometimes the Universe just laughs and keeps putting stones and twists in the path that we believed was going to be so clearly defined.

We are leaping into an unknown. The ground under our feet is completely unstable and we can’t see the ground ahead. Still, we must leap.

Can you see the destructive forces in your own attachments? Can you step back and watch with an objective eye as all that you once thought you knew crumbles under the weight of forces previously unfathomable?

Some of us feel as if we have been thrown out of a window of the Tower. Others know they have consciously jumped. What none of us saw was that the Divine Teacher jumped after us and landed on our chest or head to crack us open, shattering what we have so jealously guarded as our truth.

Veils of illusion have been shielding us from truth. Humanity grasps at nothing in the dark emptiness of the mind. No one’s mind is completely intelligent because minds are incapable of intelligence.

An open spirit is intelligent.

And once you get to “no mind,” you become your own revolution.

You become the walking embodiment of Divine truth and trust.

Mouse medicine reminds us that you have to touch something to know it. That’s one way, but not the only way. It is intimate and insightful to observe something in such detail. Looking only at the small things is safe because it is easily defined and contained. It can alleviate the paralyzing feeling that things are not okay….

And it is clear that many things are not okay.

When Michael, the archangel, cuts the ego away from the soul, you discover that you’re willing to let go of your past perspective. You can receive more and are more open.

Your dreams become alive inside you. Your soul remembers what this life is for. And when kindness and goodness are the driving forces, many things change effortlessly.

A clear awareness lives inside us, unrestrained by limitations imposed by the negative judgments of others.

Remember that place. Love and nurture it. And reclaim that which always was your true self. u

NOTE: Suzanne’s Utah visits to Utah have been canceled till further notice. Connect with her via www.SuzanneWagner.com/