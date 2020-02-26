Aquarium Age: February 26 – March 3, 2020

The Earth continues to wobble on her axis from a plethora of holographic shifts in opinion, perspective, and actual reality that blast and blare through the ethers 24/7. This constant barrage of tremors, courtesy of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction, undermines our essential trust in governing systems everywhere—citizens rely on governments to uphold the social contracts of daily life and when they don’t, daily life can slip into chaos. China, anyone? Coronavirus anywhere? Oh… and the rule of law in the United States? Driven by fear, greed, and ignorance, our collective condition deteriorates daily, refusing all sorts of remedies, and political polarization is throwing too many curve balls to handle. Lots of folks find themselves reacting out of old emotional, default settings they thought were long gone rather than responding through the spiritual muscle of all the work they’ve done.

For many, trying to manage the routines and requirements of daily life is exhausting. More than a few people I’ve talked to are wondering why they feel like they are being oppressed by an abusive parent, again. They are adults, free from the yoke of that abuse, yet unable to escape a sense of victimization. Of course not everyone is suffering, and for that I am truly grateful, because more than ever in this era of dislocation—physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual—it’s comforting to be reminded that joy is possible. On a personal level, much can be done to alleviate the impact of the stresses and strains of our global situation—meditation, creative projects, and immersing oneself in other joyful endeavors. The best way through the next several weeks would be finding your middle ground in the midst of this madness and holding fast to that equilibrium.

Part of this week’s wobbles are attributable to Mercury Retrograde, which continues to create its own universe of miscommunication and travel snafus until March 9—but I’m still not complaining about this retrograde. Not only is it a welcome relief that provides time for reflecting on the recent past (which we all know has been way too busy), it also serves as a “pre-relief” retrograde phase, because the two remaining 2020 Mercury Retrogrades occur in tandem with other retrograde planets: in June, Mercury goes retrograde as Venus is finishing her cycle and in October, Mercury joins Mars in the middle of its retrograde. And those combinations are sure to drive most of us bananas.

The current retrograde Mercury is conjunct the Sun in Pisces, a position that tends to amplify subjective points of view even as it amplifies compassion—Pisces is, after all, the even-tempered Sign of empathy. Mercury also sextiles Mars, a positive interaction but one that tends toward over-active minds. The good news about those busy minds is that a Mercury/Uranus sextile, which is a positive interaction that favors imagination, has the potential to flood the mind with innovative ideas. Just wait until the Mercury Retrograde is over on March 9 before you try to put any new plans in motion—this retrograde will be over soon enough and March is an ambitious month with lots of activity. The Mercury/Mars sextile ends on March 1; the Mercury/Uranus sextile ends on March 9, but as Mercury moves forward that sextile will begin again.

Steve Bannon, recently on Real Time with Bill Maher, said that Mr. Trump is a transformative figure, an historic president who has changed the judiciary and deconstructed the administrative state. Bannon is correct—although why anyone would want to deconstruct the government is not clear. Some attribute it to good old-fashioned maliciousness and greed; others see it as part of an evangelical Christian movement that wants to hasten the end times; even more see it as willful destruction meant to satisfy the narcissism of a limited mind through ever-escalating, self-aggrandizing dramatic acts that, unfortunately, only cause harm. This attempt to destroy the trust citizens have in their government will only produce anarchy, and anarchy seldom has the interests of the collective at heart.

From an astrological perspective, the chaos we’re experiencing is just the beginning dynamics of the United States Pluto Return, or the American Revolution 2.0, because like any Return, a Pluto Return is about learning from the past and recalibrating in the present. For Pluto, that means reassessing power—individual and collective, political, financial—all aspects, including the power of government. The first American Revolution challenged the power of the king to dictate how lives were lived. This next one is occurring for a similar reason: the power of a wanna-be king and his enabling party (or modern-day courtiers) to dictate the way we live. Whether or not the principles that founded the country will endure is not yet decided—that decision is up to its citizens.

Try to harness the strength of Mercury/Mars/Uranus to think about what you would want to change and why. Be aware, this is not just about a collective revolution. All of the same concerns apply to a personal revolution. As always, be kind to your fellow travelers, knowing that when revolution is combined with love it becomes evolution.