Aquarium Age: February 12 – 18, 2020

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

Mercury Retrograde takes place in your Solar House of psychology—or in the vernacular, all things mental—which means you have to be wary of succumbing to the brain worm, that famous mind parasite that compulsively chews on all the things you could have done. Use this phase to review, but avoid regret. Also pay attention to your dreams—they are likely to be busy with messages.

Taurus April 20-May 20.

Mercury goes retrograde in your Solar House of community, so expect to be reconsidering how you participate with your fellow travelers in addressing the issues of your shared communal concerns. It won’t be easy to find the common ground with those whose views you oppose, but rather than despair, consider those interactions a chance to practice greater compassion.

Gemini May 21-June 21

Mercury Retrograde happens in your Solar House of career and recognition, which means you might have interactions with co-workers or employers from your recent as well as distant past. Pay attention to who shows up but also pay attention to how you show up. If there are no encounters use this phase to take an inventory of your behavior—it will help you move forward on the right foot.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of belief systems—religious, spiritual, philosophical, and all the other systems that form your worldview. Take your time with this process because it is an opportunity to get in touch with your most important and potent ideals. This isn’t about surrendering the tried and true; it’s about greater awareness of what principles matter and why.

Leo July 23-August 22

Mercury goes retrograde in your Solar House of transformation, which means you’re going to go through a lot of changes, so get out your David Bowie playlist, “Turn and face the strange” and know that you and your world are shifting—whether you like it or not. Of course, you can also listen to Bowie’s “Heroes” for inspiration for finding the courage to face what lies ahead.

Virgo August 23-September 22

Mercury Retrograde happens in your Solar House of relationship, which makes it quite likely that you will be reflecting on all your partnerships, personal and professional. You might also hear from past partners who suddenly just have to tell you the real reason they disappeared or seemed to pull way. I’m not suggesting every answer will emerge, but there will be a lot to think about.

Libra September 23-October 22

Mercury goes retrograde in your Solar House of health and service, putting the emphasis on how you care for yourself as well as how you care for others. Use this time to assess what you are handling well and what areas could use a little improvement. You don’t have to take on an entire overhaul, but if there are areas that need a little extra TLC, this would be a good time to do just that.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

Mercury Retrograde takes place in your Solar House of self-expression, so if there was ever a moment for digging out those unfinished stories, scripts, paintings, photographs, or other creative projects to see how you might finish one or two, this would be it. Take your time with this process and try to have fun with it. This is not about self-recrimination; it’s about self-appreciation.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

Mercury Retrograde happens in your Solar House of the home, so start sorting through those closets, drawers, storage bins, and other places you’ve stashed things for the last who knows how long. Some of those old treasures could jump-start a trip down memory lane and depending where that leads, this process could be fun—or not. Make it fun by simply throwing out the bad trash.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

Mercury goes retrograde in your Solar House of communication, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself repeating everything at least twice. And because of that constant repetition, you just might find yourself growing increasingly impatient with those you think aren’t listening carefully. Please discard that judgment—everyone is so tired, hardly anyone can hear all that’s being said.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

Mercury Retrograde happens in your Solar House of resources, and that means money matters could be an issue. Pay attention to your bank and credit card balances and see if they would benefit from a review. Also reflect on how your self-esteem: do you apologize or get stressed when others criticize your point of view? Either way, an attitude adjustment might be a good remedy.

Pisces February 19-March 20

Mercury is retrograde in your Sign, which means it’s taking place in your Solar House of personality and that translates into an identity crisis. But there’s nothing to worry about. Mercury is simply asking you to consider how you want to present yourself to the world, so spend a bit of time during this phase contemplating what you would like to change about your public persona.