Episode 4: British Zen Buddhist monk has COVID in Italy

Daniel Tapsell didn’t feel so well as he was leaving London in late February before the pandemic was fully realized. His vacation in Italy was supposed to be a relaxing retreat in a small northern Italian mountain town, Cortina d’Ampezzo, until he found out he had come down with coronavirus.

Ten weeks later, still feeling ill and fatigued, he explains his symptoms, and how his Zen Buddhist monk training has come in handy, even keeping him calm while he made out his will in case he experienced a deadly stroke from the virus.

