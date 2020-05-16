Episode 1: Shanghai during the COVID-19 pandemic with Jayden Ke

Sophie talks with Jayden Ke, a Chinese citizen about how life is in Shanghai during the global pandemic. Jayden talks about how he’s coping with the two plus months in Shanghai when most businesses have been closed, how the government has been involved, and what measures are being taken to contain the spread of the virus. Having lived in the U.S. for many years, Jayden also talks about some of the cultural differences between Chinese and American lifestyles.

