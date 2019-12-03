EnviroNews: Utah oil and gas watchdogs foster ‘culture of noncompliance’

For decades Utah’s oil and gas industry has gone largely unregulated due to a “culture of noncompliance” in the Oil and Gas Program.

The program, under the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, not only promotes exploration and development of oil and gas but is also responsible to enforce regulations that protect the environment and human health.

A legislative audit released in November found that despite 105 unresolved “noncompliant issues,” the agency could not provide documentation for having ever issued a fine.

Performance Audit of Utah’s Oil and Gas Program (2019): le.utah.gov/audit/19_11rpt.pdf