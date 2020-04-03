EnviroNews: Utah Legislature: The good, the bad and the ugly.

The 2020 General Session of the Utah Legislature wrapped up on March 12 with 510 new bills passed into law. Here is a selection of bills and resolutions that affect environmental issues. (See more on Grace Olscamp’s column, “At the Capitol,” this issue.)

GOOD

HB40 Water Loss Accounting. Saves water by fixing leaks.

HB180 Emission Inspection Revisions. No emissions fee for electric vehicles.

HB233 Natural Resources Legacy Funding. Creates a new board focused on open spaces, habitat, and species (Bad depleted uranium language was removed!)

HB235 Voluntary Home Energy Information Pilot Program. Ratings to compare energy use and emissions when you buy a house.

HB259 Electric Vehicle Charging Network. A statewide network.

HB283 Outdoor Adventure Commission. Strategic planing for outdoor recreation.

HB396 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure. A utility to support the network.

HB431 Energy Rebate Program. Incentives for decarbonizing technology.

SB26 Water Banking. An alternative to use-it-or-lose it water management.

SB 50 Transportation Governance. Supports transit hubs and smart growth.

SB112 Inland Port Amendments. Gives Salt Lake City more representation.

HCR13 Supporting the Protection and Restoration of Wildlife Corridors.

BAD

HB41 State Water Policy Amendments. Supports Lake Powell Pipeline and Bear River development.

HB85 Federal Designations. Bullies local governments seeking conservation status for federal public lands.

HB92 Fire Amendments. Exemptions from air quality regulations.

HB228 Livestock Predators Removal. Livestock owners can kill predators whenever.

HB347 Inland Port Modifications. A giveaway to developers.

SB100 State & Institutional Trust Lands Administration Amendments. Closed meetings for the SITLA Board.

SB131 Mining Amendments. Doubles the size of under-regulated “small mines”.

SB154 Taxed Interlocal Entity. Industry grants for nuclear energy projects.

UGLY

HB125 Division of Wildlife Resources Amendments. Mandates killing predators in response to the size of big game herds.

HB328 Division of Water Resources Study Update. Proposed water diversion from the Green River to the Wasatch Front.

HCR19 Opposing the Introduction of Wolves. Despite Utah’s existing wolf management plan.

Official Citation Honoring President Donald J. Trump thanking him for, among other dastardly deeds, reducing the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

Complete list of 2020 General Session Bills Passed: le.utah.gov/asp/passedbills/passedbills.asp

This is an excerpt from our April EnviroNews column. View the full article here.