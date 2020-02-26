EnviroNews: University of Utah shifts to clean energy

As of January the University of Utah is ranked #8 in the Environmental Protection Agency list of the largest green power users in higher education, with 49% of total electricity use generated by geothermal and solar power.

The University has contracted for 20 megawatts of geothermal energy from a Cyrq Energy plant in Fallon, Nevada; an additional 10 megawatts of solar energy are supplied by Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables.

The green power purchase together with solar projects on campus means that 53.7% of the U’s energy comes from renewable sources reducing carbon emissions by 23%.

Green Power Partnership: bit.ly/2ucC3yC

