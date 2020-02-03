Environmental Politics, Think
EnviroNews: U of U welcomes new chief sustainability officer
Kerry Case is the new Chief Sustainability Officer at the University of Utah. Case has led sustainability initiatives at Westminster College for 13 years and is ready to take on a job with the potential for larger impacts.
With more than 20,000 employees and 30,000 students, the University of Utah is the size of a small city. Sustainable change at the U can have ripple effects throughout the Wasatch Front.
This is an excerpt from our February EnviroNews column. View the full article here.