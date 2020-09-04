Environmental Politics, Think
Environews: Trailhead or development?
Utah Open Lands is working towards a September 10 deadline to purchase 27 acres of open space at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
The land could become a regional trailhead for the Bonneville Shoreline Trail or it could become an upscale housing development, depending on whether the $3 million purchase price can be raised in time.
A challenge grant from AHE/CI Trust doubles donations made before the deadline.
Cottonwood Heights Project, Utah Open Lands: utahopenlands.org/cottonwood-heights-bonneville-shore
This is an excerpt from our September Environews column.