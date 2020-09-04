Environews: Trailhead or development?

Utah Open Lands is working towards a September 10 deadline to purchase 27 acres of open space at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The land could become a regional trailhead for the Bonneville Shoreline Trail or it could become an upscale housing development, de­pending on whether the $3 million purchase price can be raised in time.

A challenge grant from AHE/CI Trust doubles donations made before the deadline.

Cottonwood Heights Project, Utah Open Lands: utahopenlands.org/cottonwood-heights-bonneville-shore

__________________________________

This is an excerpt from our September Environews column.