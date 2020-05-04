EnviroNews: Three cheers for trails!

With travel shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, people along the Wasatch Front got a chance to rediscover our local urban trail system including gems like Bonneville Shoreline Trail, the Jordan River Trail, Parley’s Trail, the Legacy Parkway Trail and Corner Canyon Trails.

Spring weather also drew a noticeable increase of bicycles onto Salt Lake County’s extensive system of bike lanes.

Trails are a source of community resilience, essential exercise and mental equilibrium. The trails are here now because of visionary people who imagined them and public support to build them.

Salt Lake County Parks & Recreation is in the process of updating the countywide Regional Trails Master Plan in order to inventory trails and fill the gaps. Salt Lake City also has active planning for trails and natural lands.

Salt Lake County Regional Trails Master Plan: www.slco.org/parks-recreation/planning/projects/regional-trails-master-planning/ Salt Lake City Trails: www.slc.gov/parks/trails-natural-lands

