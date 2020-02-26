EnviroNews: SITLA renewable energy

Even the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) is getting into the green energy business. SITLA, notorious for oil sands leasing and support for various other environmentally unsound projects, reports that annual revenue from wind, solar and geothermal leases has doubled from $311,257 in 2012 to $604,815 in 2017.

SITLA manages state-owned lands in order to raise revenues for public schools. The first SITLA lease for renewable energy was issued in 2012.

SITLA Renewable Energy Report: bit.ly/2HDJVwe

