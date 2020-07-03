Environews: Salt Lake City schools to go carbon free

In June the Salt Lake City School District Board of Education passed a resolution to go carbon-free by 2050. This fall, the district will form a Sustainability Leadership Task Force to develop a plan and track the district’s carbon footprint.

The resolution also asks the Task Force to consider sustainability initiatives including green purchasing, waste reduction and a farm-to-school program to improve nutrition for the school lunch program.

The goal is to move in incremental steps toward 100% renewable electricity by 2030, 50% carbon neutral energy by 2035 and 75% carbon neutral energy by 2040.

SLC School District, Resolution to Establish Goals for Sustainability: bit.ly/37UVETl

