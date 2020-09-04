Environews: New Wilderness Area signs go up in San Rafael Swell

The Utah BLM has been working hard to put up signs for 17 new Wilderness Areas in the San Rafael Swell designated by the John D. Dingell Act of 2019.

The actual management of these areas won’t change much since they were already Wilderness Study Areas. However, adding them officially to the National Wilderness Preservation System assures that they will continue to be preserved in a natural condition for the future.

The new Wilderness areas are Big Wild Horse Mesa, Cold Wash, Devil’s Canyon, Eagle Canyon, Horse Valley, Little Ocean Draw, Little Wild Horse Canyon, Lower Last Chance, Mexican Mountain, Middle Wild Horse Mesa, Muddy Creek, Red’s Canyon, San Rafael Reef and Sid’s Mountain.

BLM Utah Dingell Act Designations blm.gov/about/laws-and-regulations/dingell-act/utah

__________________________________

This is an excerpt from our September Environews column.