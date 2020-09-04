Environews: New recycling facility in SLC

Salt Lake City has a fancy new recycling plant to sort the contents of your blue bin. Waste Management, the city’s recycling vendor, recently opened a $17 million Materials Recovery Facility for single-stream waste with the capacity to process more than 280 tons of recyclables per day. (See “What Covid means for the Three R’s,” this issue.)

Using screens, optical sorters and magnets, the plant separates materials to reduce contamination so that they actually get recycled instead of being sent to the landfill.

Salt Lake City currently recycles or composts 42% of the waste collected from residents.

What can I put in my curbside containers? slc.gov/sustainability/waste-management/curbside/recycling-can/

