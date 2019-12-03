EnviroNews: Navajo generating station closes

The largest coal-fired power plant in the Four Corners region has been shuttered due to the low price of natural gas.

The Navajo Generating Station burned 24,000 tons of coal per day and released more than 19 million tons of atmospheric CO2 per year. Its emissions caused regional haze that obscured views in Grand Canyon National Park.

The plant held water rights to 34,000 acre-feet/year of Colorado River water from Lake Powell. It is not clear who will get the water.

This is an excerpt from our December EnviroNews column. View the full article here.