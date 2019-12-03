EnviroNews: Just say no to Little Colorado River Dam

A coalition of environmental groups has filed a Motion to Intervene in order to stop a private company from damming the Little Colorado River on Navajo lands in Arizona (The Navajo Nation has not approved the water project).

The Little Colorado has springs near the confluence with the Colorado River that provide habitat and spawning grounds for endangered humpback chubs. The confluence is also a sacred site for many Native American tribes and is said to be the place where ancestors of the Hopi people emerged into the world.

Groups fighting the dam include Save the Colorado, Grand Canyon Trust, Living Rivers & Colorado Riverkeeper, Sierra Club, Waterkeeper Alliance and WildEarth Guardians.